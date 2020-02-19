“I have some long awaited choral news for you from T.F. Riggs,” exclaimed music director Rodd Bauck.
The choral students from T.F. Riggs High School competed in a Small Group Contest in Kimball, Wednesday, Feb.5. For this contest, students choose to learn solos, duets, or be a part of small ensembles ranging from four to 16 people. They had four weeks to prepare their pieces. Some preparation happened during our choir period and other preparation happened during lessons on their own time. They all performed for a judge and were given ratings based on their performances.
In the solo category a Superior is given for 26-30 points, an Excellent for 21-25 points, a Good for 16-20 points, and a Fair for 11-15 points.
In the duet/ensemble category a Superior is given for 31-35 points, an Excellent for 26-30 points, a Good for 21-25 points, and a Fair for 16-20 points.
“There is no overall winner in this contest,” said Bauck. “It’s more of a competition with yourself. Riggs had a total of 70 students participate, and took 34 events. Of those events, 29 received Superior ratings, and five received Excellent ratings.
Superior ratingsSolo: Jared Anderson, Ruben Bowen, Zoe Blumer, Melinda Clements, McKayla Gunderson, Sarah Hancock, Isiah Hand, Bayle Hanna, Eli Houdyshell, Will Kessler, Claire Koenecke, Ashley Korber, Jacob Larson, Levi McKinley, Jordan Morley, Josie Munson, Madelyn Nadeau, Timara Short Bull, Michael VanDeWiele, and Thomas Vetsch.
Unlike Duet (boy, girl)—Samantha Sevier and Thomas Vetsch
Like Duet (boy/boy, girl/girl)—Cole Peterson and Lincoln Mefferd, Michael VanDeWiele and Will Kessler
Boys Ensemble—Blake Jones, Lincoln Mefferd, Max Sevier, Thomas Vetsch
Boys Ensemble—Isiah Hand, Eli Houdyshell, Jacob Larson, Levi McKinley
Girls Ensemble—Brooke Allison, Dani DeVaney, Hannah Kari, Kate Mullet, Timara Short Bull, Kyera Sivage
Mixed Ensemble—Sarah Hancock, Eli Houdyshell, Will Kessler, Jacob Larson, Levi McKinley, Jordan Morley, Sydney Morley, Eleanna VerBeek
Girls Group—Elayna Arpan, Hattie Baldwin, Anya Blumer, Ainslie Hutchinson, Hannah Kari, Claire Koenecke, Natalie Maillet, Ingrid Maldonado-Sanchez, Kate Mullet, Nyah Ogan, Aimee Schmitt, Brilie Schulz, Samantha Sevier, Kieran Steffen-Uecker
Girls Group—Brooke Allison, Nevaeh Baade, Kyla Brodkorb, Mia Carpenter, Dani DeVaney, Kameron Eckstine, Violet Gardner, Bayle Hanna, Trysta Johnson, Kyera Sivage, Kylie Sterling, Mary VanDyke, Kara Weiss, Justice West
Girls Group—Zoe Blumer, Melinda Clements, MaKayla Cooper, Emily Johnson, Josie Munson, Madelyn Nadeau, Kaitlyn Pitlick, Morgan Resier, Mickenzie Tucker, Eleanna VerBeek, Bailey Wagner, Alyssa Walker
Guys Group—Jared Anderson, Eyan Barry, Connor Bruce, James Gardner Jr., Nathan Haberling, Xzaylin Henderosn, Blake Jones, Jack King, Lincoln Mefferd, Jackson Overweg, Cole Peterson, Max Sevier, Patrick Valentine.
