Meat Processing

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during a meeting with farmers, meat processors and business owners, Thursday, June 29, in Des Moines, Iowa. Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

 Charlie Neibergall / AP Photo

Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday, as the agency continues efforts to shift a decadeslong trend on consolidation in food production.

The USDA grants are the latest in a series of awards President Joe Biden's administration has made that are intended to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas.

