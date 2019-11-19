Smithfield Foods Inc. has been fined $46,260 by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources for surface water discharge permit violations at the company’s facility in Sioux Falls.
That treatment plant discharges into the Big Sioux River under a state-issued permit. Between February 1, 2019, and July 31, 2019, Smithfield reported violations of its permit limits for total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand, ammonia, fecal coliform and toxicity test.
“Smithfield has addressed these violations,” said Robert Hunt, DENR Secretary. “However, this penalty reinforces the need for permit compliance. DENR expects operators to comply with their permits and will continue to work closely with Smithfield to prevent future violations.”
Smithfield collected daily water quality samples in the Big Sioux River to record any potential impacts. The results indicated the discharge violations did not lead to exceedances of the South Dakota Surface Water Quality Standards in the river.
Smithfield must perform additional toxicity testing if there are any further violations. It must also complete an evaluation of its water collection system, and implement approved corrective actions to minimize excess water flows during wet weather.
All environmental penalties are put into the state Regulated Substance Response Fund, used to respond to environmental emergencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.