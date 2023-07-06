Snake

Terry Phillip, snake curator at Reptile Gardens near Rapid City, said prairie rattlesnakes will rarely bite unless disturbed by humans. This snake measures about 20 inches in length.

 Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch

Cooler spring temperatures, clouds and rain this year likely slowed South Dakota prairie rattlesnake activity. But as temperatures warm, they’re sure to make themselves seen — and heard.

“If you are almost stepping on it, you just jump in the air and do a dance. I mean, I think you could levitate,” Black Hawk resident Shelby Nester said.

Snake encounter

Mindy Daley encountered her first rattlesnake of the year in May on the Flume Trail near Rockerville.

