Retired State Judge Mark Barnett sentenced Brandon Snodgrass on Friday to 100 years in prison for raping the daughter of his then-girlfriend from the time she was 5 until she was 9.
Snodgrass, 36, sat in orange jail stripes and made no statement to the court, but several times shook his head in apparent dispute with Barnett's comments during the judge's 45-minute explanation of his judgment.
“This is the biggest sentence I’ve ever given,” Barnett told Snodgrass and the hushed Hughes County courtroom packed with relatives of Snodgrass and of his victim, including her mother, as well as about a dozen law enforcement officers. Barnett retired in March but remained on the case through sentencing.
“Justice has been served,” Roxanne Hammond, Hughes County state’s attorney, told the Capital Journal after Barnett passed sentence and Snodgrass had been led out of the courtroom.
Snodgrass’s attorney, Dave Siebrasse, declined to comment.
Before Barnett sentenced Snodgrass, Hammond made an impassioned argument for Snodgrass to be put in prison for the rest of his life.
“He calls himself a contributing member of society, but he’s only been able to maintain employment for a few months to a year at a time. He has been arrested approximately 21 times since turning 18. He is the statutory definition of a habitual offender."
Snodgrass took no responsibility for his crimes, Hammond said.
"It’s as though Brandon is writing a fiction book in his head, where he’s the main protagonist and the rest of us are evil henchmen preventing him from success. Except this work of fiction was a little girl’s living hell for four years."
A jury in Pierre found Snodgrass guilty on May 31 on 12 counts of rape and sexual assault of the girl while he was living with her and her mother. Hammond told the Capital Journal the girl's courage during the case, including testifying against Snodgrass for hours, inspired her. The two bonded through hours of preparing the case, she said.
Hammond mentioned her own personal connections to the case in her argument Friday.
"Brandon mentions that he was abused growing up. Coming from a household of addiction and abuse myself, my sympathy for Brandon in this area is sincere."
But Snodgrass didn't learn from his experience of abuse except to pass on the abuse to a child victim, Hammond said.
For four years Brandon violated, injured, defiled, and humiliated a child. While she was learning how to read and write her name at school during the day, Brandon was raping her when he’d pick her up from school. He was having sex with a child. He did things to her that suck the breath out of the adults who have had to hear her recount that reality for these four years.”
Hammond said the psychologist hired by the prosecution gave his opinion that “Brandon’s pedophilic interests will likely continue at a high level, indicating that he will have the unfortunate motivation, likely, sexually, emotionally, and socially which will place him at a continued risk to act out inappropriately with a child in a sexual way moving forward.”
She said that while in jail awaiting trial, “Brandon was arrested for solicitation to tamper with a witness, in that he is accused of attempting to solicit harm upon the victim and her mother by means of a fellow inmate. If released, he could very well follow through on those threats.”
Snodgrass’s attorney, Siebrasse, later in the hearing objected to that statement, saying there was no evidence given in court about witness tampering and the inmate source of the accusations was not credible. Judge Barnett told Siebrasse he would not take that alleged incident into account in his sentencing.
Hammond argued that Snodgrass would hurt other children if not in prison.
“While causing irreparable damage to his victim, he seems to view this case as just a blip on his radar, suggesting he will get out in 1 to 10 years and open (an auto repair) shop with his father. If his case registers so low on his conscience, why wouldn’t he reoffend? He clearly does not grasp nor seem to care about the deep and profound negative impact he has had on his victims’ lives. Brandon groomed and manipulated an intelligent and capable little girl into keeping a horrible secret for four years. As the state mentioned, we do not believe (she) is Brandon’s first victim. But today this court has the ability to ensure she will be his last. And it is for this reason, and the many I’ve listed here today, that that state will be recommending a sentence of life in prison for Brandon Snodgrass.”
Judge Barnett gave a rather complicated sentence covering the dozen charges Snodgrass was found guilty of, that includes two mandatory minimum terms and a string of seven concurrent 10-year terms.
But it adds up to 100 years.
Under the state’s guidelines, based on his criminal record, Snodgrass will serve at least 75 years in prison, Hammond estimated.
Barnett also gave Snodgrass credit for the 333 days he’s spent in the Hughes County Jail before and since his trial.
As he stood and turned to leave the courtroom, Snodgrass glanced at where his family and friends were sitting and touched a handcuffed hand to his mouth, blowing a kiss.
Before he imposed the sentence, Barnett warned those in the gallery that any outburst over the sentence could mean jail time.
After a jury convicted him after about 2.5 hours of deliberation on May 31, a sister of Snodgrass sobbed loudly and seemingly out of control in the courthouse hallway for several minutes. On Friday, the courtroom remained relatively quiet except for the same sister sobbing rather quietly. Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson told the gallery of about 40 seated in the wooden pews to remain in their seats for several minutes while Snodgrass was escorted out of the courtroom and courthouse back to the jail.
About a dozen law enforcement officers from several agencies, including about three deputy U.S. marshals, agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Pierre police, including Chief Jason Jones, sheriff's deputies and jail officers, stood or sat throughout the courtroom.
Sheriff Johnson said he just wanted to make sure there was enough security.
