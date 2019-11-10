Snow thinly blanketed Pierre and Fort Pierre Sunday as temperatures began a plunge to below 10 degrees for lows for a day or so before rising again later this week enough to melt whatever snow falls.
The temperature was relatively mild Friday night, Nov. 8, in Pierre, at 46 degrees at about 10:30 p.m., as a storm system from the Rockies moved across South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen, with 1-3 inches of snow forecast for much of central and western South Dakota by Sunday night, including Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Roads were icy and slippery on Sunday and visibility was cut from the 10 miles normal for central South Dakota. But people still were out running along the still and iceless Missouri River.
Whatever snow fell Sunday into Monday likely won't add too much to the exorbitant precipitation that's hit the state this year.
With 3 inches of snow falling on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Pierre, the total precipitation since Sept. 1 is 5 inches, which is 1.23 inch above the 30-year average for the same period.
On Friday, Nov. 8, the high of 54 degrees hit at 4 p.m. and the low of 20 at 7:49 a.m., averaged out to 37 degrees, just 1 off the long-term average of 37 for the date; except the average high for Nov. 8 has been 49 and the average low 27, for an average of 38.
Since Jan. 1, precipitation in Pierre has totaled 29.13 inches, 10.20 inches above the 30-year average for the same period, according to the weather service.
Here’s the detailed forecast for Pierre through this week into next weekend, according to the weather service:
Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 20. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday night: A chance of snow, mainly before 10 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday, Veterans Day Nov 11: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 1-5 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
