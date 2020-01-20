Snow Queen Festival included four Cheyenne River Sioux women

The 74th annual Snow Queen Festival was held Jan. 9-11, in Aberdeen. The winner of this year’s pageant was Chesney Olson, Langford.
Four contestants have ties to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. These are Tiana Kohlus from Cheyenne-Eagle Butte High School, Alscessa Elsey from T.F. Riggs High School, TyRel Thompson from Mobridge-Pollock High School, and KiTu LeBeau from Gettysburg High School.
Kohlus was crowned Autumn Princess. She is the daughter of Jody and Dean Kohlus. Kohlus is planning to attend the United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota, to major in Health & Wellness as well as minor in Nutrition.
Elsey is the daughter of Amy Boutchee of Pierre. She believed the pageant helped tremendously with her self-confidence to be in front of large and small groups of people by being true to herself. She is currently undecided about which institution to attend this coming fall, but will major in Environmental Science & Renewable Resources.
Thompson is the daughter of Deirdre Thompson. She has been accepted to attend South Dakota State University and will major in Ophthalmology.
LeBeau is the daughter of Warren LeBeau. She will attend South Dakota State University, to major in Early Childhood Education.
According to Warren LeBeau, with this contest giving them so much, the four ladies would also collectively encourage other young Cheyenne River Sioux Indian girls to participate in the future to hopefully be crowned the South Dakota Snow Queen.
