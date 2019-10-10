In case the blackout blinds in the living room haven’t been opened to the outside world today, and while hiding inside where it is warm and safe is understandable, it snowed and there is a winter storm warning in effect.
With the first winter storm of the season in full effect, making the transition from summer driving to the winter pilot process, like the snow that doesn’t quite yet stick, neither does the practice of safe driving.
According to Captain Bryan Walz of the Pierre Police Department, there were only two accidents of note in city limits. One at 10:30 a.m. at a private residence on W. Sioux Avenue, and one at the intersection of E. Capital Avenue and Ree Street. No injuries were reported.
Tony Mangen, the public information officer for South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, reports only one injury accident of note in Gregory County. The injuries were reported as minor.
Mangen can’t stress enough to folks, it is not summer any longer, and with rain and snow on the roads, people need to slow down.
Despite the lack of injuries and reported accidents, which generally requires more than the police, sheriff or highway patrol to just show up and essentially make a safety check, there were a good number of overturned semi-trucks on the highways and a few cars ended up in ditches.
Along the way through the morning, one delivery driver, on his route to deliver the Capital Journal’s Thursday’s Reminder issue, made one stop shorter than a Kungfu fight scene at one accident he watched unfold in front of him.
Kevin Hovis, recently 40, originally from St. Louis Missouri, residing in Pierre for on and off now 20 years, witnessed and responded to a rollover after it unfolded in front of him on the highway outside Kadoka.
Hovis works the night shift at the Capital Journal heling with the final production of the paper. After his shift, he goes home for a couple hours, then heads back down to acquire the morning paper for a route. On Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, after the morning route, he goes back out to deliver the Reminder.
“This one, literally happened right in front of me,” Hovis said. “I was driving along, and he come flying past me, and as soon as he went to switch lanes, he didn’t stop.”
Hovis’ route takes him from Pierre to Phillip, to Kadoka and back to Pierre on the interstate, “I hit all the towns in between,” Hovis said.
Obviously, Hovis said, he can’t slam on his breaks because its ice and slush. He slowed down and pulled over next to the now overturned rig got out of his truck and saw the driver already trying to get out through the driver’s side window, now facing up.
“He was reaching up, trying to get the door latch,” Hovis said. “He couldn’t get it. He was panicking. So, I walked over to the window and started punching it. Kicking it. I couldn’t get it to break.”
Hovis walked back to his delivery truck to look for a tire iron or something to break the window with, but “couldn’t find nothin’.” Hovis turned and went back.
The driver was trying to bust it out from the inside at one angle, and Hovis now from the outside at the opposite angle.
Together, Hovis applying pressure from the bottom and the driver from the top.
“We managed to bust it out sideways,” Hovis said. “And he crawled out.”
The moment the driver was freed, Hovis said a highway patrolman pulled up.
“Since the highway patrolman is there, I got work to do,” Hovis said. “This guys not diein’, you’re here. I’m off.”
Without asking the driver’s name, seeing what company the truck belonged to, with more deliveries to make yet, and a bed far, far away, calling his name, Hovis was off.
“It’s a pretty crazy day out there,” Hovis said.
Hovis describes an incident working as a young man where he was in an accident. When he saw the accident happen, “It just made me sick to my stomach. I had to get out and help.”
Hovis’ personal vehicle is ready for the South Dakota winter, but the company one hasn’t had a first aid kit or emergency kit in it since he started two months ago.
“I am prepared for the South Dakota winters,” Hovis said. “I know what I went through last winter. I pulled a lot of people out. I don’t want to be the guy on the other end of that rope.”
Nobody does.
“One thing I learned living in South Dakota is I don’t travel light,” Hovis said. “Always carry a pair of boots and covies, and an extra shirt or coat. Always. Always. That’s life or death right there.”
