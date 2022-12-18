When the recent snowstorm left many working from home or having a free snow day to hunker down in their homes, health care and emergency services workers kept at it despite the weather. Jeff and Pam Metzinger and a group of snowmobilers showed their appreciation by providing much-needed relief to keep them going.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported the winter storm that began on Dec. 12 left 16.5 inches of snow in its wake by Friday. With poor conditions outside, the Metzingers, who own Branding Iron Bistro, decided to put out a call for snowmobile drivers to help ferry workers.
On Friday, Pam Metzinger said there was once a snowmobile club in Pierre, but the group hasn't been active for about 10 years.
"But a lot of the people that were involved in it, quite a few of us, still have sleds, and we snowmobile out west in the hills or farther west," she said. "Anyway, we noticed that people were inquiring about getting nurses and things to work or switching them out, you know, who had been there for a lot of hours."
Metzinger said her husband, Jeff, is former law enforcement and reached out to local departments, letting them know they had snowmobiles to help out.
After getting the word out, they received 10 people who responded with snowmobiles to help ferry people, with that number shifting as the day progressed into the evening. The group began on Friday around noon, making about 20 runs by late afternoon.
"The city had noted, too, that the police department was busy with emergency calls and things like that," Metzinger said. "So, we thought, well, if we could help out in any way, we would sure put it out there."
Metzinger said the runs included getting workers to and from Edgewood, Avera St. Mary's Hospital, the Central South Dakota Communications Center, and other places.
She said people getting the rides were grateful, but she noted it was a little chilly riding on the snowmobiles.
"I know a couple of people we gave rides home to were very thankful, too, because they hadn't been home for a few days," she said.
Communications Center manager Cindy Gross said the dispatchers at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center off U.S. Highway 14 camped out in the facility's dorm rooms after the storm began.
"Because we have shifts that begin and end at 6 a.m., and then we have another shift that is done at 2 a.m.," she said. "So, those are not prime plowing times."
Gross said the training academy was gracious enough to give the dispatchers rooms to help make staffing possible.
"Where we're located, on top of the hill, it can get pretty drifted in," she said. "I've been there since 2014 and have weathered a few storms up there, and it can take a beating."
With the storm wreaking havoc on the roads and highways, Gross said dispatchers also had to contend with increased call volume throughout the week.
The center handles 911 calls for five central South Dakota counties and dispatches highway patrol and other agencies, covering 19 counties as far as Sioux Falls and the Minnesota border.
Gross said much of the increase comes from people who may need medical service but couldn't transport themselves given road conditions or people who were on the roads and got stuck or in an accident.
"So, yes, our call volume does go up," she said.
Gross said the dispatchers went in prepared with extra food and clothing if they got stuck there given the conditions the center sees on the top of the hill, adding they weathered it well. But she said they appreciated the snowmobilers who sprung into action giving two dispatchers a ride and the Branding Iron for providing a morale boost after a long week.
"I had the bistro open for any law enforcement or emergency workers that wanted to come in for coffee," Metzinger said. "For food, we fed probably half a dozen law enforcement. We took eight meals up to the dispatch center for the dispatchers. And we had a large group of snowmobilers stop in for hot chocolate."
She added they had a few people from the hotels make their way in, too.
Gross said her dispatchers sent photos of them after receiving the meals from the Branding Iron and snowmobilers.
"Just the smiles on their faces," she said on Friday, adding the storm's calls provide extra stress and concern on their part. "It does get tiring and very wearing when you do that for 10-hour shifts for several days in a row. So, any reach out, like the Metzingers today, it's very much appreciated."
