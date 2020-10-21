The first real snow of the season fell wet and heavy on Pierre and Fort Pierre Wednesday, Oct. 21, mostly melting but leaving what appeared to be 1-2 inches on parked cars and tops of things in general. On the streets, warmed by underground heating tubes called sewers, all the snow had turned to water, mostly.
It's going to be like this for several days, according to the experts.
The winter-like forecast prompted the state Highway Patrol to postpone its graduation ceremony for nine Patrol recruits that had been slated for Friday in the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Patrol.
"There is the potential for some difficult travel conditions this week due to winter weather," Mangan said in a news release. "Colonel Rick Miller said the Highway Patrol wants to make sure the new troopers and veteran staff are available to assist motorists if needed. Information on the rescheduled ceremony will be announced later."
It was 31 degrees in Pierre about 2 p.m. and was expected to rise to about 35 overnight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Snowfall was forecast to total 1-3 inches Wednesday with a slight chance of up to 6 inches by early Thursday.
By Friday morning, the temperature is expected to fall to 21 degrees and by Tuesday the overnight low will be about 10 degrees, according to the weather service.
Here's the forecast for the wintery week ahead for Pierre and Fort Pierre:
Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then rain. Steady temperature around 35. East wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Rain before 8 a.m., then snow likely. High near 36. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind 15 to 23 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday night into Friday morning: A slight chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a north-northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. North-northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday night into Saturday morning: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. East-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 p.m.. Cloudy, with a high near 30. East-southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night into Sunday morning: Snow. Low around 20. East-northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%
Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday night into Monday morning: A chance of snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%
Monday night into Tuesday morning: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 32.
