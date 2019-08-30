Hughes and Stanley counties again are on the monthly list for sobriety checkpoints, this time for September, just as they were in August.
The checkpoints are done each month in different counties across the state to discourage drivers from driving drunk, says Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, which includes the Highway Patrol.
A total of 21 sobriety checkpoints will be held in 16 counties in September, Mangan announced on Friday, Aug. 30.
Besides Stanley and Hughes, the counties are: Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Walworth, and Yankton.
In August, 15 counties were announced as checkpoint sites, including Hughes and Stanley.
The checkpoints are funded by the state Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement agencies.
