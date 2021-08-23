From roads to bicycles, the City of Pierre and solid waste are keeping busy reducing its waste. And after 24 years as the city’s solid waste manager, Valerie Keller found the constant change is what she enjoys the most.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve closed a landfill, we’ve opened a new landfill, they were in the middle of a renovation of an old building for our baling facility, and in 2002, we had a fire that destroyed that facility,” Keller said. “So 2003 is the year we constructed our new landfill and we rebuilt this facility that we are currently operating in.”
A tour of the city’s Solid Waste Facility on East Park Street, sandwiched between a set of train tracks and the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Complex, turns up a wide variety of options for recycling and waste disposal. Residents who don’t have metal recycling available to them can take their cans to the facility. Used paint can be picked up or dropped off at no cost. Used bikes can even be purchased for just $5.
Crushed asphalt, pulverized to a size of 2 inches or smaller, is also used by the city as an additive to gravel in construction projects.
“I think probably the bigger issue is gravel is kind of scarce in this part of the state, so we use it to stretch our gravel further,” City Engineer John Childs said. “It probably stretches it half again cost-wise for what we pay for commercial gravel.”
Keller said the city has been recycling asphalt for about 20 years.
“Before that I don’t know that there was a whole lot of asphalt to begin with, and at that time there wasn’t the crushing and the technology I guess you would say to really recycle those items and use them like they did, they would just get thrown into a rubble pit,” Keller said. “Same way with the concrete. The concrete has come a long way. We tried to recycle concrete when we did the asphalt, but we had no outlet for it, and we ended up with a really big pile of concrete that we couldn’t do anything with, and we ended up bidding out the pile, and paid somebody $100 to take the pile off our hands to get rid of it.”
Keller said the amount of concrete the city recycles each year is dependent on the number of ongoing local construction projects, but that the facility takes in 5,000 to 10,000 tons of concrete.
“It’s a good commodity out there right now to be able to have that material,” Keller said.
The facility takes in about 8,000 to 15,000 tons of asphalt and recycles more asphalt than concrete, Keller said, noting that concrete reuse is beginning to build momentum. She said 2,500 tons of concrete and 5,500 tons of asphalt were recycled through the city and the public in 2020. The facility also sold more than 50 bikes.
As far as any pandemic-related impact, Childs said construction put off by pandemic-related economic conditions has picked up significantly in 2021.
“Last year we backed off on our water main installation for that reason and so the Water Department’s a little bit behind, but right now we’re probably at a record level of projects,” Childs said.
Keller said the facility took in a considerable amount of customers last April and May as workers shifted from the office to their homes.
“Our spring is typically when people are doing their yard work and we had so many people that were now working from home, we were busier across the scale with garbage and construction debris than we ever have been in those months,” Keller said. “They were huge. The people were home, so they’re cleaning their garages, they’re doing their little honeydew projects and it was unbelievable. We had some days, weekdays, through a nine-hour day that we’re open, we had over 200 customers.”
Weekdays usually bring 120 customers, Keller said.
