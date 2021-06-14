PIERRE — Some schools with participants in this year’s state track meet found their motel reservations abruptly canceled.
Dan Swartos, executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, told his board of directors on Thursday, June 10, that five or six schools had their motel reservations canceled about a week before the event.
The state meets were held at three sites in the Black Hills—Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis—during the Memorial Day weekend.
Swartos said the rooms in the canceled reservations were then made available to the public at inflated prices. “We’ve got to find a solution to that.”
John Krogstrand, SDHSAA assistant executive director, said one school had 10 rooms, originally reserved for $80 each, canceled and then offered on the motel’s website for $900 each. “That’s not right.”
Board member Tom Culver of Avon suggested that perhaps the state track meet could be held earlier so as to miss the Memorial Day weekend when room rates in the Black Hills go up.
Swartos said a shift like that would affect the state tennis tournament as well as future scheduling for girls’ softball.
“The track meet itself was great,” Swartos said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.