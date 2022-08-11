No more free meals, new administrators and the continued renovation of Buchanan Elementary School are what’s in store for the Aug. 18 start of the 2022-23 academic year in the Pierre School District.
The federal government will no longer provide free breakfast and lunch for students and teachers, like it has for the past two years because of COVID-19, Superintendent Kelly Glodt said.
“That will be one of the biggest changes,” Glodt said. “Going back to the way it always has been.”
However, schools will resume offering free or reduced-cost meals for eligible students. Parents can apply on the school district’s website at pierre.k12.sd.us/food.html or at the school office where their student attends.
The Pierre School Board during a recent meeting voted to increase the cost of breakfast by 25 cents to $2.05 at the elementary schools, $2.15 at Georgia Morse Middle School and $2.25 at T.F. Riggs High School. Adults will see a 50-cent increase, bringing their breakfast cost to $2.75.
Lunch will cost elementary and middle school students 30 cents more, jumping to $3.25 and $3.45, respectively. High school students will pay 35 cents more or $3.60 for lunch. Adult lunches will cost 49 cents more, or $4.50.
Milk prices will increase by 10 cents to 50 cents. The 20-day punch card will cost $10, up from $8, the quarter pass will increase from $20 to $21 and the school year milk pass will increase from $60 to $70.
In other matters, Pierre School District is welcoming new Kennedy Elementary School Principal Rene Lillebo, who came here from Lyman County. Lillebo replaces Kelly Hansen, who is the new principal at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
Hansen replaces principal Kevin Mutchelknaus, who accepted a position as an education specialist at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte School. Mutchelknaus spent 23 years with Pierre School District, including as assistant principal and principal for a total of 16 years at T.F. Riggs.
Steve McClelland is the new food service director. McClelland replaces Tessa Kostas, who resigned to move out of the area.
The $8.3 million renovation of Buchanan Elementary School continues. Buchanan is getting a new gymnasium, cafeteria and office space, and an additional classroom. Classes will be held in the building as construction continues.
“We certainly don’t want to stop progress,” Buchanan Principal Bryan Noyes said. “We know construction will be going on all year long.”
Buchanan currently has a small gym that doubles as the cafeteria. The current gym will be renovated for the library.
The school district will use $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief dollars for the project. The federal government, through the CARES Act, established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for states and local governments.
Pierre-based Sharpe Enterprises started the dirt work in April and has completed foundations for the new gym and classroom, Noyes said.
“They’ve done some sidewalk and parking lot (work),” he said.
The district expects to complete the construction by September 2023.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
