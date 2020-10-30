Some members of law enforcement, both active and retired, are voicing their support to legalize both recreational and medicinal marijuana in South Dakota next week.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws and New Approach South Dakota, two organizations advocating for legalization, conducted a virtual news conference on Friday, during which several South Dakota law enforcement professionals discussed their support of the two ballot measures.
Speakers included Bill Stocker, a retired Sioux Falls police officer; Brendan Johnson, the 40th U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota; and Randy Seiler, 41st U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota. Melissa Mentele, executive director of New Approach South Dakota, and Drey Samuelson, campaign manager of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, also spoke.
Law enforcement officers each took turns delivering remarks about their perspective on marijuana legalization. All three were in agreement that legalization is a good move for South Dakota and for public safety.
Stocker said he is “wholeheartedly in favor” of legalizing marijuana.
“I’ve been hearing from a lot of police officers who are in support of this,” he said. “Opponents make it seem like all police officers are against this, but that is definitely not the case.”
He said the current system does not allow for any sort of regulation of marijuana, so legalizing would bring the marijuana business above ground where it can be controlled and taxed by the government.
Similarly, Johnson said keeping marijuana illegal “breeds a system of disorder and lawlessness” just like Prohibition did with alcohol consumption in the 1920s.
“Prohibition created far more problems than a legal regulatory system would. South Dakota has no control over marijuana under the current system. There are no public health officials regulating anything, there is no accountability or oversight whatsoever. Amendment A would impose strict regulations and tight controls, and it would empower the Department of Revenue to control every aspect of marijuana production, from seed to sale,” Johnson said.
Proponents said regulation would allow the government to ban high potency products, establish restrictions on edible cannabis products to ensure they cannot get into the hands of children, and generally create public health oversight and controlling its sale and production.
In comparison with other states who have legalized marijuana, South Dakota’s proposed Amendment A seems a somewhat conservative approach to legalization. Local governments can choose to ban dispensaries outright and restrict access if they wish to; legalization will not force marijuana into the mainstream as its opponents claim.
“We can implement the strictest system of legalization in the country, or we can continue to have an uncontrollable illegal marijuana market,” Johnson said.
The “uncontrollable illegal market” is currently impeding law enforcement’s ability to focus on more pressing, violent crimes. Legalizing marijuana will make it a normal commodity and allow police to focus on other issues, such as fentanyl distribution and use, a far deadlier drug than pot.
“This is not the law enforcement priority we want focused on. If legalized, there would be a tight system of regulation — I don’t agree that [legalization] means anyone will be able to have it. We can eliminate the black market and keep it out of kids’ hands,” Johnson said. “It’s important to note that marijuana associated with other illegal drugs or activity can still be prosecuted, but we need to let adults make their own decisions [about recreational use].”
Currently, 1 in 10 arrests in South Dakota are for marijuana, and according to Seiler, who added the majority of marijuana arrests are for small amounts of seven grams or less, which indicates personal use rather than distribution.
“It makes no sense we trust adults to use alcohol responsibly but if you have a little marijuana you get to go to jail,” Stocker said. “Arresting people for marijuana doesn’t help community relations with police. There are too many other important issues, marijuana is not something police need to be spending time on.”
Seiler asserted less than 2% of marijuana offenses involve violent crime or a weapon, and the majority of weed-related arrests — 63% of arrests in South Dakota between 2007-2016 — are of young men in their early-mid 20’s. A small mistake such as a marijuana violation remains on a person’s criminal record forever, which can ruin lives.
“If convicted, they have a criminal record. It’s like a scarlet letter that follows them for the rest of their lives, for a small infraction or mistake. [Marijuana arrests] make it more difficult to get a job, go into the military, or even rent an apartment. Individuals have to pay the price over the course of their lifetime. Judging a person for a small mistake they made when they were in their 20s is not an appropriate use of public resources,” Seiler said.
The cost of marijuana violations for law enforcement takes a toll. Officers must expend significant time, effort, and resources to arrest and prosecute a marijuana user. Seiler said the cost involved in keeping a person in jail is around $90 a day, and once that person is on probation, it costs around $45 a day to monitor and supervise them, and that’s not to mention the time spent on paperwork and bookkeeping related to the offense.
“[Legalization] is sound public policy in terms of allowing limited resources to be directed to more serious issues, like the distribution of more serious drugs. Let’s not penalize our young people with a criminal history. These arrests ruin their lives and impact their ability to lead successful lives. It’s good public policy to vote yes on Amendment A and Measure 26,” Seiler said.
