The Fort Pierre home Stan Olson renovated for a vacation rental will not qualify for the use after city council approved an ordinance governing vacation rentals.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Stan Olson’s vacation rental in Fort Pierre will remain vacant now that City Council has approved rules for the short-term stays.

That’s because the home at 305 W. Main St. lies in an area of town that prohibits vacation rentals.

