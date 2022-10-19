Stan Olson’s vacation rental in Fort Pierre will remain vacant now that City Council has approved rules for the short-term stays.
That’s because the home at 305 W. Main St. lies in an area of town that prohibits vacation rentals.
City officials said without an ordinance outlining the rules for vacation rentals, vacation rentals are prohibited.
A handful of homeowners hoped to continue offering these rentals without the rules.
The ordinance unanimously approved during the council’s Monday meeting will require homeowners to pay $500 a year for each vacation rental. It also prohibits vacation rentals in some areas of the city and the owners will need permission from the planning commission and City Council to establish a vacation rental.
“Over the years, I never ever had one issue, one complaint of any kind,” the 90-year-old Olson said about his four vacation rental properties in Pierre. “If police are called, it’s an automatic eviction if the problem is due to the renter. I have another rule — no parties.”
Any home rented for 28 days or less is considered a vacation rental, Rick Hahn, the city’s director of public works, said. Vacation homes are allowed in areas zoned for general business and highway commercial and along the riverfront and parks. They also are allowed in what’s known as planned development districts or a customized zoning district that’s compatible with the surrounding area.
Examples in Fort Pierre include Vintage Square Estates and Marion’s Gardens, Hahn said.
Vacation rentals cannot be located in areas zoned for single-family homes.
“It sets the rules (for vacation rentals),” he said on Wednesday. “We will see how they work. There can be modifications.”
Homeowners are opting for vacation rentals, which are taking away long-term rentals.
“We just got our housing study and we are in need of 300 to 500 rental units,” Hahn said. “We want to make the City of Fort Pierre grow. We have homes that would make excellent vacation homes and would keep long-term residents.”
Realtor Rachel Olson, who is not related to Stan Olson, told the council she talks to people daily who are moving to the area and need a short-term lease.
“Having these options for people is a growing need,” Rachel Olson said.
She noted that her daughter lives in Golden Valley, Minnesota, where vacation rentals are allowed in upscale neighborhoods.
“She was excited about having an Airbnb and we can all hang out there,” Rachel Olson said. “We need to be neighborly and kind to one another. By not having Airbnbs, aren’t we doing a disservice to our community?”
Fort Pierre Planning and Zoning member Jackie Keller said the board put in a lot of work on the ordinance.
“We looked at other cities that have implemented these kinds of things,” Keller said. “I believe we have a good plan here. I know it will be favorable to the City of Fort Pierre.”
Resident Austin Goss commended the city for its work.
“There’s a lot of parties to satisfy here,” Goss told the council. “But I think this is a solution in search of a problem. I think the government should offer incentives to people to build long-term rentals.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.