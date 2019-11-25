South Dakota 4-H donates thousands of shoes for Non-Profit

The South Dakota 4-H Youth Development Program collected 8,413 pairs of shoes over the course of year during their statewide community service project to the Soles4Souls non-profit organization.
The shoes will be distributed by Soles4Souls and donated to youth and families in need, and will help community members in developing countries to create a micro-enterprise.
Contributors from across the state helped in this project by donating new or gently used shoes at their local 4-H and South Dakota State University Extension offices. “I couldn’t be more proud of the generosity and care that went into the South Dakota 4-H Soles4Souls Project,” said Tim Tanner, South Dakota 4-H program director.
The largest effort occurred at the annual SDSU Extension 4-H Teen Leadership Conference. Over 100 delegates packaged 6,136 pairs of shoes. “Strengthening entrepreneurial access in the global community, while seeing our youth build leadership and empathy skills, really made this project special,” said Tanner.
Lincoln County 4-H is being recognized as the county with the most impact for this project, as they collected 571 pairs of shoes. They will receive a plaque in recognition of their hard work and devotion to civic involvement. “Community service teaches 4-H members to be better citizens and help give back to the community around them,” said Kate DeVelder, a Lincoln County 4-H member and State 4-H Leadership Ambassador. “It’s amazing to know that something one organization did in one state can impact the whole world.”
South Dakota 4-H hosts a statewide community service project annually. For more information about 4-H or to get involved with future community service projects, contact your local 4-H office.
