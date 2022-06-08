South Dakota Capital
The South Dakota State Capitol building shines even on a rainy morning.

 Jayden Fore / Capital Journal

The 2022 South Dakota primary election was held Tuesday, June 7. Here are the unofficial results for local races. 

Pierre School District Board of Education

Incumbent Joan Adam and newcomer Jessica Lewis both won a three-year term on the Pierre School District Board of Education Tuesday night.

Adam received 40 percent of the vote with 2,822 votes, and Lewis received 28 percent of the vote with 1,993.

Candidate Bree Oatman placed third with 20 percent of the vote, with 1,382 votes. Sandra Douvier received 12 percent of the vote, with 830 votes. 

Stanley County Sheriff

Republican incumbent Brad Rathburn retained his sheriff position, winning 56 percent of the votes, or 515 votes.

Republican challenger Gary Nickerson finished second, pulling in 33 percent of votes for a total of 301 votes.

Brandon Fleagle, also a Republican, placed third in the race with 11 percent of the votes. Fleagle received 106 votes.

District 24 State Senator

Republican challenger Jim Mehlhaff defeated incumbent State Sen. Mary Duvall (R) by 157 votes Tuesday night.

Mehlhaff received 3,157 votes, and Duvall received 3,000.

District 24 State Representative

Republican incumbent State reps. Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram both held on to their District 24 House seats Tuesday night.

Mortenson took home 34 percent with a total of 3,879 votes from across District 24. Weisgram received 30 percent of the vote, taking home 3,420 votes.

Challenger Mary Weinheimer received 25 percent of the vote with 2,786 votes. Jim Sheehan took in 10 percent of the votes with 1,166.

