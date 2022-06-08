featured top story South Dakota 2022 primary election Capital Journal Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The South Dakota State Capitol building shines even on a rainy morning. Jayden Fore / Capital Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 2022 South Dakota primary election was held Tuesday, June 7. Here are the unofficial results for local races. Pierre School District Board of EducationIncumbent Joan Adam and newcomer Jessica Lewis both won a three-year term on the Pierre School District Board of Education Tuesday night.Adam received 40 percent of the vote with 2,822 votes, and Lewis received 28 percent of the vote with 1,993.Candidate Bree Oatman placed third with 20 percent of the vote, with 1,382 votes. Sandra Douvier received 12 percent of the vote, with 830 votes. Stanley County SheriffRepublican incumbent Brad Rathburn retained his sheriff position, winning 56 percent of the votes, or 515 votes.Republican challenger Gary Nickerson finished second, pulling in 33 percent of votes for a total of 301 votes.Brandon Fleagle, also a Republican, placed third in the race with 11 percent of the votes. Fleagle received 106 votes.District 24 State SenatorRepublican challenger Jim Mehlhaff defeated incumbent State Sen. Mary Duvall (R) by 157 votes Tuesday night.Mehlhaff received 3,157 votes, and Duvall received 3,000.District 24 State RepresentativeRepublican incumbent State reps. Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram both held on to their District 24 House seats Tuesday night.Mortenson took home 34 percent with a total of 3,879 votes from across District 24. Weisgram received 30 percent of the vote, taking home 3,420 votes.Challenger Mary Weinheimer received 25 percent of the vote with 2,786 votes. Jim Sheehan took in 10 percent of the votes with 1,166. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Politics Mortenson Mike Weisgram Jessica Lewis Mary Duvall Jim Mehlhaff Brandon Fleagle Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
