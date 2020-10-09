South Dakota and region drying out in reversal from year ago

The map of the United States’ dry and droughty conditions in early October is much more colorful than it was a year ago.
On Oct. 1, 2019, not an acre of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa was in any form of drought or even “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor that comes out the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. That was a result of two wet years, including the wettest 12 months on record in eastern South Dakota ending July 1, 2019.
Meanwhile, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois had only small patches colored yellow on the Drought Monitor map, showing “abnormally dry” conditions, but nothing in even “moderate drought” conditions, as of Oct. 1, 2019.
But this year, it’s way different. Most of that same region is mostly multi-hued with yellow, tan and browns and reds showing various degrees of drought. The Southwest states — Colorado, Utah, Nevada and Arizona — show mostly an angry red color indicating “extreme drought,” according to the scientists who monitor the conditions.
Perhaps surprisingly, despite the dry year, crops in South Dakota look to be pretty good, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls. That’s thanks to the banked moisture in the state’s soils from two wet years.
But dry conditions in 2020 have cut prospects for the crops, from record yields expected a month or two ago to recent estimates of a few bushels less that record levels, according to the latest crop production report released Friday.
Except for corn, which still is expected to set a record with an average yield of 165 bushels per acre statewide, which is 21 bushels above last year’s harvest yield, according to the USDA crop production report released Friday, Oct.9 Total corn bushels are forecast at 752 million, up 35% from 2019, from 4.56 million acres, 18% more than were harvested for grain in 2019.
Friday’s report is based on conditions observed as of Oct. 1.
But the forecasts have been slipping in recent months: On Sept. 11, USDA figured the corn crop would come in at 827 million bushels off 4.92 million acres, yielding an average of 168 bushels per acre, which would have been a record.
The change in total acres harvested for grain indicates more of the corn was cut early and green to be used for silage because it looked like it wouldn’t turn out so good grain-wise as dry conditions persisted.
Soybean production had been pegged on Aug. 12 to reach a record 258 million bushels, 76% above 2019 production on 5.15 million acres, yielding a record average of 50 bushels an acre.
But by Friday, Oct. 9, the forecast was for 235 million bushels, still up 61% from a year ago, harvested from 4.9 million acres for an average per-acre yield of 48 bushels, which still is 5.5 bushels above 2019 yields.
The dry conditions have meant an early year, with harvest well-ahead of the normal pace; it started early and there have been no rain-caused delays to speak of.
As of Sunday, Oct. 4, 60% of the state’s soybean crop was in the bin, well ahead of the five-year normal pace of 27% by the same date; a year ago in the wet year, only 4% of the beans had been harvested yet because planting had been late, according to USDA’s weekly crop progress report conducted by the National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
The corn crop was 20% harvested by last Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 9% and last year’s late progress of only 1% by Oct. 4.
In the first official estimate of the crop, sunflower seed production is projected to total 1.1 billion pounds, up 33% from 2019, harvested from 593,000 acres, which would be 21% more than a year ago. None has been harvested yet, but the average yield is expected to be 1,867 pounds per acre, up 9.2% from last year, according to Friday’s report from USDA.
Two-thirds of the state’s topsoil and 58% of its subsoil was short or very short of moisture, the NASS office reported this week.
According to the Drought Monitor Map, as of Oct. 6, a full 99.18% of South Dakota was either abnormally dry (65.6%); in moderate drought (24.2%), severe drought (7.1%), or extreme drought, (2.34%).
As an example: Pierre has received only 12.65 inches of precipitation from Jan. 1 until Oct. 9. That’s 4.93 inches — or 28% — below the 30-year average for that period; and less than half (46%) of last year’s deluge of 27.61 inches by Oct. 9, according to figures from the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
That has meant that the Missouri River’s system of six big dams from the Nebraska/South Dakota border up into eastern Montana has not been in a critical mode of being too full as it has been the past two years. And the concern, rather, has been to make sure enough water is being released downstream of South Dakota to keep barges of grain and other goods afloat down to the Mississippi River.
The lack of rain meant that runoff in September in the Upper Basin of the Missouri River — north of Sioux Sioux City — was only 69% of normal, the Army Corps reported this week. Precipitation across the multi-state Upper Basin has been “well-below normal” since Jan. 1 and that should be the same story at least through October, according to the Army Corps.
The Oct. 1 estimate for 2020’s total runoff into the river from across the Upper Basin — really to end up in the six reservoirs, including Lake Oahe that begins just north of Pierre and Fort Pierre — is 30.2 million acre feet (MAF), which is only 117% of average.
That was a huge switch from a year ago, when the Army Corps was scrambling to deal with wetness that threatened the ability of the six-dam system to hold the all the water expected to be coming. A big rain in mid-September 2019 that dropped 5 to 11 inches across much of South Dakota put total runoff in the Upper Basin already at 49.9 MAF, which would be the second-highest annual runoff on record, behind only the 61 MAF seen in the big flood year of 2011.
In the end, runoff in the Upper Basin totaled 61.9 MAF in calendar year 2019, just short of the 122-year-old record of 61 MAF set in 2011.
It was dangerous, even deadly: lives were lost from eastern South Dakota down through several states because of the flooding all year in 2019.
Crops were damaged and in many cases not even planted, especially across eastern South Dakota, in 2019.
As 2020 began and the soils across the Upper Basis were saturated, the Army Corps expected runoff to come in at 142% of normal for this year.
The dryness since then, however, spiked those concerns.
“Upper Basin runoff was below average in September,” said John Remus this week in the news release. He’s chief of the Army Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division based in Omaha and has been a regular visitor in recent years to Pierre and Fort Pierre to talk to the public about the dam system. “We expect runoff to be below average during the remainder of the calendar year Lower Basin runoff has been below average as well.”
A year ago, Remus’ division was jockeying dam levels and keeping release amounts from Oahe Dam and the other dams as high as possible to empty out the system before winter when freeze-up means releases aren’t really possible much. Enough space has to be left in each reservoir to handle the spring flood runoff, so it was a race, of sorts, a year ago to winter.
Last September, for example, the Army Corps was releasing water from Oahe Dam at the rate of 57,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), about twice or more the normal level. It meant water levels were high on the river through Pierre and Fort Pierre, and ground water levels were high enough to be problematic, city officials said. In October 2019, the Army Corps raised releases from Oahe to 65,000 cfs, worrying that Lake Oahe would not have room for the runoff from what they expected to be a wet spring in 2020.
This year, releases from Oahe Dam in September averaged 28,900 cfs and are expected to be around 20,300 cfs this month and beyond, the Army Corps reported this week.
While flood control is the essential mission of the Missouri River dam system, the Army Corps also is charged with making sure there’s enough water for all users, including boaters, skiers and fisherpeople as well as fish and other wildlife; as well as community drinking water supplies and crop irrigation and producing electrical power at the dams’ turbines. The Army Corps also is in charge of keeping the dammed river still high enough for commercial navigation below the six-dam Upper Basin.
The attention of the Army Corps is downstream of South Dakota now in this droughty year is making sure a navigation channel nine-feet deep and 300-feet wide is available from Sioux City down to the mouth of the nation’s longest river where it meets the shorter Mississippi just north of St. Louis. Until Dec. 1, at least, when the navigation season ends.
“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being made to meet full service Missouri River navigation flow targets,” Remus said this week.
In this year of pandemic, the Army Corps is going to hold its public meetings across the Upper Basin by webinar on Nov. 2 to report on this year’s experience and the program for 2021. Times and dates and other details will be released later, according to the Army Corps.
See more at doughtmonitor.unl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.