De Smet — The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation (SDCA) has announced that their Fed Cattle Challenge program is open for registration.
The Fed Cattle Challenge will provide an opportunity for youth (14 to 18 years old) to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a calf-finishing program.
“The Fed Cattle Program was designed to give students a more in-depth look at the ins and outs of the cattle feeding industry and help encourage young people to consider going into the business with a good foundation and understanding of how it works. Our feedback from our first year of the program was that we accomplished that goal,” said Roxanne Knock, South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation board member.
Participants will come to understand the process for finishing cattle through ownership of three head of cattle at a custom feedlot, receive curriculum on twelve topics related to cattle feeding, calculate a closeout and present what they have learned to a panel.
Each participant will own three head of cattle from a pen at Winner Circle Feedyard.
The participant will be responsible for a 30 percent equity downpayment and the feedyard will finance the remaining value of the cattle and expenses.
Following harvest, proceeds from the cattle will be divided among the owners of the cattle and the three head of cattle participants own, minus the divided costs. Participants will be given the information and closeout template they need to understand, complete and present to the panel.
Awards for the top three participants are: First place — $1,500; Second place — $1,000, Third place — $500 award.
Registration for the Fed Cattle Challenge closes August 15, 2019. For more information please visit www.sdcattlemensfoundation.com/education/fed-cattle-challenge.
