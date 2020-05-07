Officials at GCC’s Rapid City Plant said they are not waiting for Washington, D.C. Democrats to push the $93 trillion "Green New Deal" through Congress to curb their carbon dioxide emissions.
The company says it is partnering with Black Hills Energy to move to wind energy in the next year. GCC joined Black Hills Energy’s Renewable Ready Program, which officials said will provide about 50% of the cement plant’s electricity needs for the next 15 years.
“By choosing low-cost renewable energy resources to power our business, we’re able to advance our business goals and sustainability objectives while also supporting the expansion of affordable, renewable energy development in the region,” GCC U.S. Division President Ron Henley stated via news release. “Clean energy is good for the planet and good for our company.”
Officials said Black Hills Energy will build a wind-power generating facility this year to supply the energy. They believe this will reduce CO2 pollution to the tune of about 50,000 metric tons per year.
If true, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates show that to be about the equivalent of taking 11,000 cars off the road each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.