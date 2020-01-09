According to its newsletter, Skychaser, the South Dakota Civil Air Patrol’s executive summary points out three main accomplishments of its many activities and trainings held in 2019.
The Year-End Statistics show that the SD Wing ended 2019 with the highest membership this century. This includes 450 total members, 137 cadets and 313 officers. The Wing has nine active units, up 50 percent from 2018. State funding is up 20 percent. “And, we have excellent relationships with key government leaders. Overall, we are a healthy, active wing,” wrote Lt. Col. Bruce Kipp with the CAP.
1st Lt. Ruth Carley has been appointed commander of the Pierre Composite Squadron. Carley has been a member of CAP since her cadet days, and has most recently run the growing Pierre cadet program. She brings experience and excellent judgement to the unit.
As its latest monthly service project, the Miller Flight put together a care package for “A” Battery, 1/147 Field Artillery and the 147th Forward Support Company. They are National Guard units with members from the Miller area. These units are currently deployed overseas. The Flight made over 100 dozen cookies, along with fudge, candy, Chex Mix and other goodies. Well over 100 pounds of homemade treats are on their way to make the National Guardsmen’s assignment away from home a little easier.
