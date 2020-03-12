The South Dakota State Board of Regents entered into the update game Thursday afternoon with new guidance released for the 10 institutions under their purview.
“Public universities across South Dakota will extend their spring break by one week and cancel non-essential travel in an effort to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” the release said. Extending the break period will allow for faculty and staff to adjust programs and coursework, and prepare for adjustments to deal with the COVID-19 going forward.
“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” said Paul Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”
The events scheduled at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls have been adjusted to cancel all spectator participation.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel,” wrote Ryan Hilgemann, Augustana University. “Based on their advice and NCAA President Mark Emmert’s discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, the decision was made to conduct upcoming championship events with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The state-wide response will include colleges cancelling non-essential international travel and limiting domestic travel.
The two releases said that the Sanford Center, NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships on Friday and Saturday, hosted by Augustana University, and the remainder of NAIA DII Men’s Basketball National Championships will be limited to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of the student-athletes, teams and fans at the Sanford Sports Complex, and we can all play a role in containing the COVID-19 virus,” said Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer at Sanford Health. “We know this is disappointing for the fans of all the teams, but our role as a health care leader is to protect the community.”
The basketball tournament began Wednesday morning and runs through Tuesday, March 17.
“By limiting the public’s exposure to large gatherings of people, our hope is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Thank you to Sanford and the NAIA for the proactive steps they are taking in this effort while still affording these teams the opportunity to compete.”
South Dakota State announced Thursday afternoon the Eastern College Athletic Conference is canceling its 2020 equestrian tournament March 26-28.
“Our concern is focused on the health and well-being of our student-athletes, families, and campus communities and we are hopeful that everyone will remain in good health over the next few weeks during this unprecedented situation,” said Leah Fiorentino, executive director NCEA and liaison ECAC-EQ.
There will be refunds for all NCAA tickets purchased. They just ask folks to be a little patient, citing large call volumes with the multitude of events being reconditioned.
