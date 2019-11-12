The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) held board member elections at the fall board meeting in Sioux Falls this past October. Four current members were elected to serve an additional three-year term. Those members are Charles Hart, Rapid City, Stanley Porch, Wanblee, Dennis Batteen, Aberdeen, and Maree Larson, Brookings.
The board also recognized Anita Nachtigal of Platte and John Porter of Sioux Falls for their nine years of service on the Board of Directors. Nachtigal served on the grantmaking committee for her entire tenure. Porter served on the Investment and Board Development Committees as well as the Executive Committee. “The contributions of our outgoing board members have been immeasurable,” said SDCF President & CEO Stephanie Judson. “John chaired the board as we celebrated our 30th Anniversary and played a large role in developing our strategic vision for the future. Anita’s faithful service on the Grantmaking Committee was instrumental in advancing the missions of hundreds of nonprofits seeking financial support from the Foundation. Their expertise and service were critical to the Foundation’s continued efforts to build a stronger South Dakota.”
The foundation welcomed three new members to the SDCF Board of Directors. Dennis Daugaard of Dell Rapids, Marilyn Grossenburg of Winner and Shawn Rost of Rapid City; were elected to serve three-year terms.
“We welcome Dennis, Marilyn and Shawn to the SDCF Board of Directors. They bring great expertise and experience in leading, but most importantly, they bring a strong commitment to South Dakota and our future,” said Judson.
