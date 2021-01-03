South Dakota Congress members not yet part of Trump election challenge

In 2016, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, proved to be the chief primary rival for eventual President Donald Trump, so much so that Trump at the time often referred to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted.”
Now, Cruz is one of several Republican members of Congress committed to formally challenging the 2020 Electoral College results on Trump’s behalf on Wednesday. Those tallies show Democrat Joe Biden defeating Trump by an electoral vote count of 306 to 232.
As of Saturday, none of the three Republicans representing South Dakota in Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson -- had agreed to participate in objecting to the presidential votes of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia.
Saturday, Cruz joined several current GOP senators and soon-to-be senators in calling for “an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states.”
"Accordingly, we intend to vote on Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given' and ‘lawfully certified' (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” those senators stated jointly.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, said he would challenge the results. Others aligned with Cruz and Hawley, according to this statement, are:
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin;
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma;
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana;
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana;
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee;
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana;
U.S. Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming;
U.S. Sen.-elect Roger Marshall, R-Kansas;
U.S. Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee; and
U.S. Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama.
“We do not take this action lightly. We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it. And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our Democracy," the senators’ statement added.
As is required by the U.S. Constitution, all 535 members of Congress (435 House members and 100 senators) are scheduled to meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to formally accept the ballots as cast by the individual states.
In the House, meanwhile, several Trump loyalists vow to formally object to the votes of states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona. One of those is U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama. On Dec. 30, Brooks stated:
“With a Senate cosponsor now joining this fight, congressmen and senators will face an easy vote: you can either acquiesce to and support voter fraud and election theft, or you can stand and fight for an honest and accurate election system that is the underpinning of America’s Republic. On January 6, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, I choose to fight!!!"
What Is In Question?
Trump continues to insist the results showing that he lost to Biden are a “fraud” and “rigged.”
Official results show Biden carried every state Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won in 2016, along with these five states that Trump won four years ago:
Arizona -- 11 Electoral College votes (The New York Times shows Biden winning Arizona by about 11,000 popular votes):
Georgia -- 16 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden won the Peach State by about 12,000 popular votes);
Wisconsin -- 10 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 popular votes);
Pennsylvania -- 20 Electoral votes (NYT shows Biden carried the Keystone State by about 81,000 popular votes); and
Michigan -- 16 Electoral votes (NYT indicates Biden winning Michigan by more than 150,000 popular votes.
South Dakota Response
More than a month ago, Johnson said he believed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election had fallen short.
“In the days after the election, I supported the President’s right to make his case to the courts. These efforts have not been successful, and it’s time for the administration to begin the transition process,” Johnson tweeted Nov. 23.
As of Saturday, Rounds had not made any public statements regarding the presidential election results.
Trump has made it very clear that he is not pleased with Thune, who serves as the Senate’s majority whip. On New Year’s Day, the president again urged Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge Thune in the 2022 primary, though Noem has said she intends to seek re-election to her current office.
Trump’s anger with Thune can be traced to comments reported by The Hill on Dec. 14. The question to Thune was in relation to challenging the Electoral College results in the Senate. The Hill quotes Thune as saying the following in response:
“I mean, in the Senate, it would ... go down like a shot dog.”
“I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”
We can only hope none of them join this shameful charade of an election "steal" that has no basis in fact.
