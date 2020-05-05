U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D., will answer live questions from South Dakotans about COVID-19 at 4:10 p.m. CT/3:10 p.m. MT on Wednesday, May 6 during a town hall-style session.

Those wishing to participate may do so via phone at 877-229-8493. The PIN is 115923.

For the video version, go to https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=15923.

