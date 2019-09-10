The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) is calling on Governor Kristi Noem to quit spreading lies about legalized hemp and instead focus on delivering a factual report on how the crop could benefit our state’s farmers, according to a news release from Stacey Burnette, executive director SDDP.
In the Sept. 10 Wall Street Journal, Noem again stated she will veto bipartisan efforts to allow hemp farming in South Dakota, which was legalized federally in the 2018 Farm Bill.
“South Dakota farmers are still suffering from disastrous policies supported by Kristi Noem when she was a member of Congress,” said Paula Hawks, SDDP chair. “Now that she’s governor, Noem is doubling down her attacks on the agriculture community by outlawing a desperately needed crop that could help many farmers rebound from the effects of the president’s catastrophic trade wars.”
