The South Dakota Department of Health warned nurses statewide Wednesday of a scam seeking money from them by claiming their license will be suspended or revoked and an amount of money is required to save it.
"The scammers tell potential victims that their license is or will be suspended/revoked pending an investigation into their activities, and that they must pay a set dollar amount, within a certain time frame, to have such action(s) against them reversed," according to a Health Department press release.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it is "despicable" that frontline medical workers are being targeted in the midst of a pandemic.
"In some cases, the scammer instructs victims to wire or e-transfer money to accounts or recipients that are located outside the country, another red-flag for all potential victims," the release read. "The (South Dakota Board of Nursing) asks that all nurses with questions regarding their license status call 605-362-2760. If you receive a call from this number that seems suspicious, as scammers can spoof caller ID, hang up and call the number back."
It is unknown how many of South Dakota's 25,000 nurses have been contacted as part of the scam, which has been carried out over the phone and via email.
Anyone who has been contacted as part of the scam or fallen victim should contact the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Protection at 800-300-1986 or fill out a complaint form at https://consumer.sd.gov/complaintform.aspx.
