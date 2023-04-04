A South Dakota egg farm donated 6,480 eggs to Feeding South Dakota which will be distributed across the state through the organization's food distribution program, according to a news release.
The egg donation was made last Monday to Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Distribution Center.
Dakota Layers donated the eggs as part of their yearly collaboration with the South Dakota State men's and women's basketball teams. For every free throw made by SDSU players while playing at Frost Arena in Brookings, the egg production facility donates a dozen eggs.
"During this year’s season, 385 free throws were made. Committed to the fight against hunger, Dakota Layers added an additional 155 dozen eggs to their donation. This resulted in 6,480 eggs available for distribution across the state through Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Distribution Program," the release states.
"As a farm that produces one of the most nutritionally-dense foods there is, we feel a responsibility to help alleviate food insecurity in our communities. Donating eggs to organizations like Feeding South Dakota is one way we can help out," Dakota Layers General Manager Jason Ramsdell stated in the release.
In addition to the SDSU Athletics partnership donation, Dakota Layers has donated over 5 million eggs to Feeding South Dakota since 2008.
"We are incredibly grateful for Dakota Layers' generous egg donation, which will help us provide much-needed nutrition to thousands of people,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra stated in the release.
“This donation will make a significant impact on the lives of those we serve," Dykstra said.
Dakota Layers eggs are available to purchase at Lynn's Dakotamart in Pierre and many other locations which are listed on the farm's website at www.dakotalayers.com.
