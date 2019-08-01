South Dakota is falling short when it comes to implementing policies and passing legislation to prevent and reduce suffering and death from cancer, according to the latest edition of “How Do You Measure Up?: A Progress Report on State Legislative Activity to Reduce Cancer Incidence and Mortality.”
“This report shows that we must do more to reduce suffering and death from cancer. But we have the power to make a difference for South Dakotans immediately by implementing proven cancer-fighting policies,” said David Benson, South Dakota government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). “This year alone in South Dakota, 4,770 people will be diagnosed with cancer, and 28.2 percent of cancer deaths in South Dakota are attributed to smoking. We owe it to them and everyone at risk of developing the disease, to do what we know works to prevent cancer and improve access to screenings and treatment.”
“How Do You Measure Up?” rates states in eight specific areas of public policy that can help fight cancer:
- Increased access to care through Medicaid (S.D. falling short)
- Access to palliative care (S.D. falling short)
- Balanced pain control policies (S.D. falling short)
- Cigarette tax levels (S.D. some progress)
- Smoke-free laws (S.D. doing well)
- Funding for tobacco prevention & cessation programs (S.D. some progress)
- Cessation coverage under Medicaid (S.D. falling short)
- Restricting indoor tanning devices for people under 18 (S.D. falling short)
This year’s report includes a special section examining efforts to stem youth tobacco product use by raising the legal age of sale for tobacco to 21. E-cigarettes have driven a dramatic 36 percent rise in youth tobacco product use over the last year — and in statehouses across the country, policymakers have prioritized efforts to keep tobacco products out of the hands of our kids. The special section draws attention to Big Tobacco’s dangerous agenda — including preempting local governments’ ability to pass strong tobacco control laws — and outlines the principles that make tobacco 21 policies effective.
ACS CAN is calling on lawmakers to join us in the fight to prevent cancer by passing comprehensive legislation that will raise the age of sale for tobacco in South Dakota from 18 to 21.
“As advocates, we have the opportunity to work with our South Dakota legislators on implementing policies and programs that prevent and treat cancer,” said Kris Gaster, volunteer for ACS CAN and assistant vice president of outpatient cancer services at Avera Cancer Institute. “Together, we can build stronger, healthier communities and ensure South Dakotans have access to measures that prevent disease before it occurs, ultimately saving more lives from cancer.”
