South Dakota Farmers Union members taking S.D. policy to 2020 national convention

Advocating for the needs of South Dakota family farmers and ranchers is the main reason seven South Dakota producers and Farmers Union members are attending the National Farmers Union Convention in Savannah, Ga., March 1-3.
Gerri Eide, Gettysburg farmer and small business owner, is taking time away from her family, farm and business to attend the convention.
“I’ll be advocating for South Dakota’s needs,” said Eide, “as well as gaining a better understanding of the concerns of other states and how we can work together to achieve the best outcomes for producers in South Dakota and nationwide.” She, together with her sister and cousins, is the fourth-generation to raise cattle and crops on the family’s farm.
Eide and other South Dakota producers are taking the SDFU policy, developed during the SDFU 2019 convention, to be discussed by delegates from member states across the nation. Other delegates include Jeff Kippley, Aberdeen; Terry Sestak, Tabor; Scott Kolousek, Wessington Springs; Brian Cain, Miller; Rachel Kippley, Aberdeen; and Amber Kolousek, Wessington Springs.
“Serving as a delegate gives you insight into not only issues impacting farmers in your state, but issues that impact other producers,” said Kippley. “Sometimes the issues discussed may not impact you or your farm, but in the bigger scheme of things, we as agriculture producers realize we need to work together on all issues. I’m excited to be on the floor and see firsthand how everything works.”
Topics to become part of the NFU policy book were voted on by delegates. These topics help guide the national organization in its D.C. lobbying efforts. “Like our state organization, the policy the national organization follows is developed at the grassroots level,” said Doug Sombke, president SDFU.
Sombke said South Dakota’s delegation will be calling on NFU to continue its work in advocating for:
Country-of-origin labeling (COOL): In order for cattle producers to receive fair prices, many issues need to be solved, including truth in labeling. Only U.S. beef should be labeled as Product of the USA. Mandatory COOL would ensure producers receive fair prices and consumers know where their food comes from.
Cell-Cultured Protein: A major issue with this new technology is how the proteins will be labeled. SDFU and the livestock industry does not support labeling foods produced using animal cell-culture technology as meat.
We also believe consumers have the right to know what they are eating. A product that has been developed in a petri dish or other media with the same label as livestock – cattle, pork, chicken, turkey, fish – raised and harvested in the traditional way, could dissolve trust between consumers and livestock producers.
Inventory Management Soil Enhancement Tool (IMSET): A farmer-led solution to poor markets developed by Salem farmer Craig Blindert and tested by North Dakota State University economics professors. IMSET is designed as a Risk Management Agency product farmers could use alongside crop insurance with incentives for building soil health.
E30: Studies show that higher ethanol blends not only work in all gasoline vehicles, but when fueled with E30 vehicles are more efficient. E30 also replaces carcinogenic additives – proven to be a cause of premature births, birth defects and various cancers.
Farm bill: Delegates will begin discussions on what should be contained in the next farm bill.
“Farmers and ranchers are faced with many challenges today. I have confidence in our delegates. These members are equipped with the background and information necessary to to advocate on all our behalf,” Sombke said.
