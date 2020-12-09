After Food and Drug Administration officials meet Dec. 10 to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, states could be seeing their first allocations in as little as 24 hours, according to state Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
South Dakota will receive 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first allocation, which will allow 7,800 health care workers to get the first round of vaccinations, Malsam-Rysdon said during the Dec. 9. news conference. In three to four weeks, the federal government will send the second round of 7,800 doses so the first group can receive the full course of the vaccine.
“We’re optimistic that we’ll be successful in distributing the vaccine,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Once it receives approval, the Pfizer vaccine will be flown into the state and distributed as soon as possible. Pfizer’s vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, so it will be flown into the state in dry ice to maintain the proper temperature. Malsam-Rysdon said the state has adequate facilities to store the dose, and that officials will use dry ice storage to maintain the vaccine’s potency when distributing to rural areas.
The first doses are reserved for health care staff working with COVID-19 patients in ICU, acute care hospitals, and emergency rooms, as well as health care workers in long-term care facilities. There are around 19,000 people in the state that qualify as either a frontline health care worker or a long-term caregiver, Malsam-Rysdon said. The vaccine will not be required at the state level for this population, but employers may require their employees to get vaccinated.
The second round of doses will focus on residents in long-term care facilities, as elderly people are the most vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID. There are around 11,000 people that fall into this category, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Following that allocation, vaccination efforts will focus on the rest of the health care workforce, first responders, and critical infrastructure employees.
Malsam-Rysdon reiterated that the health department is optimistic about receiving the vaccine.
“We’re excited to be ready to deploy the vaccine as soon as it comes,” she said.
The FDA will be meeting Dec. 17 to decide whether the Moderna vaccine will get an EUA. As soon as that EUA is approved, Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the first Moderna allocations to ship as soon as possible. The state is projected to receive 14,600 doses of this vaccine, with a second course of the same number of doses reserved to be shipped three-four weeks later for the second round. Malsam-Rysdon said the Moderna vaccine is more viable for distribution to more remote areas of the state because the doses do not need to be kept cold like the Pfizer version.
Later allocations will likely be smaller than the first few shipments, Malsam-Rysdon said. The federal government is allocating the vaccine based on each state’s population. It will be April or May before the vaccine will be widely available to the general public, Malsam-Rysdon said.
New cases in the state are trending downward, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, but he said to remain cautious as there is still a chance the state will see another increase following Thanksgiving.
“Now that we’re coming up on Christmas there are opportunities for the ongoing spread of COVID-19. We need to remain vigilant to prevent further transmission,” Clayton said.
