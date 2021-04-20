The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources combined on Monday, becoming the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced the merger in August and issued an Executive Reorganization order in January, which combined the departments.
“With this merger, we are fostering sustainable agriculture and conservation of our natural resources that we can pass on to our kids and grandkids,” she said. “DANR will be more effective, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of farmers.”
Hunter Roberts will serve as the new department’s first cabinet secretary.
“Gov. Noem has a tremendous vision for the next generation of agriculture and is passionate about South Dakota’s natural resources,” Roberts said. “Agriculture and natural resource protection go hand-in-hand. Working together as DANR will help us achieve the best outcomes for South Dakota.”
