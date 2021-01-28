A full 92% of those casting ballots for president within the boundaries of Washington, D.C. in November chose Democrat Joe Biden.
For comparison, former President Donald Trump scored a relatively small 62% of the vote in South Dakota.
Knowing that statehood for Washington, D.C. would mean two additional Democrats in the U.S. Senate, as well as another voting Democrat in the U.S. House, elected leaders in South Dakota are doing everything they can to prevent the nation’s capital from becoming the 51st state. On Wednesday, members of the state Senate approved a resolution asking South Dakota’s federal legislators to do their best to stop D.C. statehood.
“The District of Columbia has essentially no economic characteristics of any of the 50 states, such as a viable agricultural or manufacturing sector,” the resolution states, in part.
“The District of Columbia is in no way representative politically of any of the 50 states, having regularly voted by more than 75% for the same party's presidential candidate in each election since 1972,” the resolution adds.
All 32 Republican members of the South Dakota Senate, including Sen. Mary Duvall of Pierre, approved this resolution. All three Democrats voted in opposition.
Late last year, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., proposed reuniting “the majority of Washington, D.C. suburbs” with the state of Maryland. Johnson reintroduced this legislation on Wednesday.
“The District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act kills two birds with one stone. It removes the need for D.C. statehood, while also providing representation to individuals living in the district by merging the suburbs with Maryland,” Johnson stated via news release.
The most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the population of Washington, D.C. at 705,749. However, unlike the approximately 884,659 residents of South Dakota, inhabitants of D.C. do not currently have:
Representation in the U.S. Senate; or
Voting representation in the U.S. House (it does have a delegate, but the person is not allowed to vote on bills on the House floor).
“This proposal isn’t out of the question, Congress has done it before in 1847 when large parts of D.C. were returned to Virginia. My proposal accomplishes the goal of representation without creating a 51st state – that’s compromise,” Johnson added.
According to the 1995 T.F. Riggs High School graduate, his act would allow the areas consisting of the National Mall and most federal buildings to remain known as Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.