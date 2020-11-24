South Dakota’s farm harvest is complete in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, all but for a few stray sunflower acres, according to farmers and USDA crop watchers.
By Sunday, Nov. 22, all but 11% of South Dakota’s sunflower acres were harvested and with the continued dry, warm and windy weather, most of those few acres likely will be combined before Thanksgiving Day.
Last year, only 57% of the sunflowers were harvested by Nov. 22, after a wet year; the five-year average is 82% harvested by this point, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
But farmer and custom combiner Chuck Todd of Onida found the atmosphere was moving a little much for harvesting sunflower fields on Monday.
“It was too windy,” Todd told the Capital Journal Monday evening of his attempts to custom combine fields about 18 miles northeast of Onida. “Wind gusts were 40 miles an hour. It just blows the seed off the top of the (combine) tank. It was blowing dirt and everything.”
Such gales make combine fires — which usually are more likely when sunflowers are being threshed than corn or wheat — more problematic, too, for the surrounding fields, Todd said.
Despite a dry year, the stalks were tough to cut Monday morning and the seeds were on the damp side, too, coming in at about 11.3% moisture when the grain elevators want it at 10% moisture for good storage, he said.
But he saw other farmers finishing up fields on Monday. “Most of the flowers are getting done,” he said.
And the fields still out there are worth waiting for, too. “The yields are good,” Todd said. “We saw an average of about 2,500 pounds per acre, and we saw fields going 3,000 pounds.”
That’s well above the statewide average in recent years of about 1,900 pounds per acre, he said.
He did some fields to the south, near Harrold, or about straight east of Pierre, and the heads were smaller, he said.
The winter wheat crop planted in September is all emerged by now, looking for a snow covering to help it make it through the winter. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 60% of South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is in good condition and 4% is excellent; 33% is rated fair, 3% poor or very poor.
The winter wheat crop harvested this summer was bonzers, yield wise, at a record-tying 58 bushels per acre. Total production was down, however, by 13% to 34.8 million bushels because harvested acres were down 22% from 2019, at 600,000 acres.
The dry summer cut expected yields on corn and soybeans, based on early summer projections. But the crops still turned out pretty good, with corn averaging a record 168 bushels per acre at last estimate in September, and soybeans pegged at 48 bushels an acre, up 5.5 bushels from 2019, according to USDA.
There’s no precipitation expected in the area from Pierre to Onida this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“We thought we were going to be done by Thanksgiving, but we probably will have some left to do.”
