The South Dakota stripe of the national ‘Her Flag’ project will be added Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. The event is free to the public.
Her Flag project founder Marilyn Artus, an Oklahoma artist, will sew on the South Dakota stripe. Vermillion artist Klaire Lockheart, who designed the South Dakota stripe, will also be present. Sioux Falls music educator Janelle Lafrentz will entertain while Artus sews.
When completed, the flag will measure 18 feet tall by 26 feet wide.
Her Flag is a collaborative art flag that is being created through the course of its 14-month journey with Artus to the 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment giving most women the right to vote in 1920. South Dakota became the 21st state to ratify the amendment, on Dec. 4, 1919.
“We are proud to serve as a host for this nationwide activity celebrating women’s suffrage,” said Jay Smith, museum director for the South Dakota State Historical Society. “Her Flag representatives will have a table at the event, and the museum will stay open from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 so people will have an extra chance to see the new suffrage exhibit at the Cultural Heritage Center entitled ‘The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote.”
Artus has selected the 36 women artists collaborating with the project. Each woman currently lives in one of the 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment. Each has designed one stripe for the 36-stripe flag.
The resulting art flag is being created as it travels to each of the 36 states in the order of the 19th Amendment’s ratification. The art flag will ultimately measure 18’x26’ when complete after its 14-month journey across the USA in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
“I am on a mission to make sure that every woman I come in contact with over this 14-month adventure is registered to vote and gets out in 2020 to put that registration to use.” said project founder, artist and suffrage-era enthusiast, Marilyn Artus. “But celebrating this anniversary isn’t just about women. This was a fight. It took Democrats and Republicans and men and women and Black, White and Native Americans working together to get this amendment passed. Her Flag is not a political piece of work, rather a powerful, positive symbol used to educate and celebrate this truly momentous American anniversary.”
The first stop of the journey was in Wisconsin on June 10, 2019, on the 100th year
anniversary of the Wisconsin legislature passing the resolution ratifying the 19th amendment. Her Flag will finish its journey in Nashville, Tennessee on August 18. On that date, 100 years after Tennessee ratified the 19th amendment granting American women the universal right to vote.
Artus has been using the American flag in her recent artistic works, and has created tribute works to Susan B. Anthony, Victoria Woodhull, Gloria Steinem, Ida B. Wells and Candy Darling.
Lockheart, in addition to addressing femininity and feminism within her artwork, enjoys incorporating humor to make serious subjects approachable. Lockheart’s serigraph prints and oil paintings were most recently displayed at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls and the John A. Day Gallery in Vermillion.
“Women have been fighting for equality since the dawn of time, which is why I use dinosaurs as a metaphor for this ancient struggle. I created Suffragist Sue to honor the strength and tenacity of women from South Dakota,” said Lockheart.
Lafrentz, from Sioux Falls, performs with the choir and bell choir of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls; Mainstreet Living Choir; and performs as Captain Nelly Sparkles with the belly dance troupe: Magnificent Booty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.