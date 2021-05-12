Federal, state and local law enforcement departments came together on Wednesday at the State Capitol to honor their fallen officers throughout South Dakota’s state history.
Since 1890, 70 South Dakota law enforcement officers lost their lives. The most recent was Lee Weber from the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, who drowned in 2020 while saving a child.
In 1944, Pierre Police Department officer Alva Burnett died while protecting others. But South Dakota’s fallen officers come from police departments, sheriff’s offices, highway patrol, corrections, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Marshals, FBI, Department of Justice and the Game Fish and Parks.
Pierre Police Department Chief Jason Jones said the day was about recognizing the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service those in South Dakota.
The S.D. Fraternal Order of Police, with state, local and federal law enforcement agencies held the annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Pierre on Wednesday during National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and that week as Police Week in 1963. Wednesday’s service recognizes the sacrifice of the 70 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty statewide.
“The year 2020 has been the worst year for law enforcement personnel nationally,” Lt. Tim Doyle, vice president of the S.D. Fraternal Order of Police, said.
He quoted national facts and figures of lost officers, many to violence and many due to coronavirus. He added that, so far, 2021 has been just as bad nationally, with around 100 officers killed, some wounded or killed in ambush attacks.
“Yet, I have never been prouder to be part of the law enforcement family,” Doyle said. “Even if it is to protect those who might wish us ill, we still go out to do our job.”
That “family” was emphasized by the camaraderie displayed by cross-agency discussions, joking and respect during non-ceremony moments. Officers from different departments greeted other officers’ families — often by first names. “Hello, I work with your dad,” was a commonly-heard statement given to attending children.
A motorcade of law enforcement vehicles representing all of South Dakota’s departments started at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center and proceeded to the Fallen Officer Memorial at Capitol Lake. Officers from city, county, state and federal agencies attended the wreath-laying ceremony. Many were in dress uniform, and many were in plain-clothes suits. Later, a large number of the officers also attended a special service at the Lutheran Memorial Church across the street from the Capitol. That was followed by a social luncheon hosted by the Law Enforcement Auxiliary.
During the wreath-laying ceremony and the church service, a multiple-agency honor guard presented the flags. During the ceremony, an officer played “Taps” as a soloist bugler, while during the service Pastor Craig Wexler, chaplain for the Pierre Police Department, played “Taps.” “Amazing Grace” was played on the bagpipes by David Kull, a retired chief of the Brandon Police Department. Colonel Rick Miller of the S.D. Highway Patrol read the South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Service proclamation. The keynote address was delivered by Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price. Cindy Gross, Central S.D. Communication read the roll call of lost officers.
“The State Capitol in the background and working cooperatively with the state, county and federal agencies that helped bring this whole event to town is just a great place to be held,” Jones said. “It was a great event. The weather cooperated and we’re just pleased with the support from the community.”
