South Dakota joins other states in antitrust investigation against Google

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has announced that South Dakota is joining with 50 attorneys general in a multi-state investigation of technology giant Google’s business practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws.
“The ability to access and gather information is essential in our world, and the internet provides us the tools to gather that information,” said Ravnsborg. “It is not a stretch to say that most South Dakotans, and Americans, think of Google first when searching the internet. Therefore we are examining their business practices to ensure our citizen’s privacy is not at risk.”
According to the attorney general’s news release, past investigations of Google uncovered violations ranging from advertising illegal drugs in the United States to now three antitrust actions brought by the European Commission. None of these previous investigations, however, fully address the source of Google’s sustained market power and the ability to engage in serial and repeated business practices with the intention to protect and maintain that power.
The coalition is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It plans to investigate Google’s overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers.
Legal experts from each state will work in cooperation with federal authorities to assess competitive conditions for online services and ensure that Americans have access to free digital markets.
“There is nothing wrong with a business becoming the biggest game in town if it does so through free market competition, but we have seen evidence that Google’s business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users’ privacy, and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online information,” said Paxton. “We intend to closely follow the facts we discover in this case and proceed as necessary.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.