Gov. Kristi Noem hopes members of the U.S. Senate confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court “without delay.”
U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D., said they support President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett, with Rounds adding he found her to be “an excellent choice.”
After the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump quickly said he would nominate someone to fill the seat. U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., while serving as the Senate’s Majority Whip, said he approved of the president’s plan. Trump made the nomination at The White House on Saturday.
“To maintain security, liberty, and prosperity, we must preserve our priceless heritage of a nation of laws, and there is no one better to do that than Amy Coney Barrett,” the president said on Saturday. “Law and order is the foundation of the American system of justice. “No matter the issue, no matter the case before her, I am supremely confident that Judge Barrett will issue rulings based solely upon a fair reading of the law.”
Article II, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution gives the president the authority to nominate federal judges, but this also requires the president to gain the “Advice and Consent of the Senate” for the judge to take the bench.
Republicans currently maintain a 53-47 advantage in seats in the Senate. However, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said this week they will not support Trump’s nominee because they believe it is too close to the Nov. 3 general election.
Nevertheless, as long as at least 50 senators vote in favor of the Trump nominee, Vice President Mike Pence has the constitutional authority to cast a tie-breaking vote to clear the potential new justice.
Last week, Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, told the Capital Journal he would wait to see who Trump nominates before making a decision on whether to commit his support. The former South Dakota governor seemed pleased with Barrrett’s nomination.
“With so many important decisions to be made at the Supreme Court that are important to South Dakotans – from issues related to health care and taxes to the very sanctity of human life – the person confirmed to replace Justice Ginsburg will have a tremendous impact on our daily lives,” Rounds said.
“While I am already impressed with Judge Barrett’s credentials and commitment to upholding the principles outlined in the Constitution, I look forward to getting to know her better in the coming weeks. And I’ll be ready to vote as soon as the Senate has done its due diligence in vetting Judge Barrett,” Rounds added.
Thune, who has represented South Dakota in the Senate since January 2005, has been a strong proponent for a Trump nomination. He said Republicans need to be strong in the face of Democratic opposition.
“Unfortunately, Democrats have been opposed to Judge Barrett since before she was even nominated. I hope they abandon their partisan and undemocratic threats as the Senate turns its attention to fulfilling its constitutional duty of providing its advice and consent on the president’s nominee,” Thune said.
Thune also said he believes Barrett is qualified for the job.
“Judge Barrett deeply respects the Constitution, and she is committed to interpreting the law as written and applying it faithfully and impartially. Simply put, she doesn’t legislate from the bench. While I look forward to meeting Judge Barrett and learning more about her experience, her resume speaks for itself,” he said.
Prior to her service as governor, Noem represented South Dakota in the U.S. House for eight years.
"A woman of incredible integrity and commitment to due process and equal protection for all Americans, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the perfect woman for this vacant seat. America has a unique opportunity to restore and rebalance our institutions so that judges judge, legislators legislate, and executives administer, and Judge Barrett's nomination furthers this rebalancing,” Noem said of Barrett.
“Given that she received a rigorous, hyper-partisan examination in 2017 and has a sterling record, there's no need for prolonged hearings. I hope the Senate confirms her without delay," Noem added.
Born Jan. 28, 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana;
1994 graduate of Tennessee’s Rhodes College, earning a degree in English;
1997 graduate of Notre Dame Law School;
Served as a clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998-99;
Served as a law professor at Notre Dame Law School from 2002-17;
Served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since her October 2017 Senate confirmation;
A married mother of seven children and a practicing Catholic.
“I would discharge the judicial oath, which requires me to administer justice without respect to persons, do equal right to the poor and rich, and faithfully and impartially discharge my duties under the United States Constitution,” Barrett said while accepting her nomination at The White House.
“I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be easy, either for the short term or the long haul. I never imagined that I would find myself in this position. But now that I am, I assure you that I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage,” she added.
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative public policy research organization based in Washington, D.C. In politics, such a group is much more commonly known as a “think tank.”
A July 3, 2018 article by Heritage describes Barrett this way:
“Barrett’s limited judicial opinions and academic writings indicate a commitment to originalism and textualism, much like her former boss, Scalia.”
“In an article discussing stare decisis and precedent, she explained that “public response to controversial cases like Roe [v. Wade] reflects public rejection of the proposition that stare decisis can declare a permanent victor in a divisive constitutional struggle rather than desire that precedent remain forever unchanging,” Heritage adds of Barrett.
The Opposition
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, in her current role as U.S. Senator from California, will play a key role in liberals’ efforts to derail Barrett. Harris staunchly supports abortion access for anyone, at anytime, for any reason, at taxpayers’ expense.
“(Ginsburg’s) passing is devastating, and it would be a travesty to replace her with a justice who is being selected to undo her legacy and erase everything she did for our country,” Harris said. “With the next Supreme Court Justice set to determine the fate of protections for those with preexisting health conditions, and reproductive health options, I will continue to fight on behalf of the people and strongly oppose the president’s nomination.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.