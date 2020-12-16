Methamphetamine
“Meth”
“Crystal meth”
“Blue”
“Ice”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, all of these terms refer to the same synthetic stimulant drug, which can be manufactured from certain cold medicines and drain openers in “meth labs.”
“Methamphetamine causes increased activity and talkativeness, decreased appetite, and a pleasurable sense of well-being or euphoria,” the federal agency adds.
Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration classify meth as a Schedule II drug, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and dependence. Other drugs in this category include:
cocaine (powder or “crack”),
Vicodin,
methadone,
hydromorphone,
meperidine,
OxyContin,
fentanyl, and
Adderall.
In this light, it seems South Dakota continues to see significant meth activity. Just this week, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced sentences for seven people, including a Pierre woman, related to federal meth charges.
Parsons said Tiffany Kay Frazier, n/k/a Tiffany Kay Castiglione, 27, of Pierre, was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Parsons said she pled guilty on Sept. 28.
Parsons said Frazier participated with several others to distribute 50 to 200 grams of meth in Gettysburg, Pierre and Fort Pierre from at least January 2017 to September 2019.
Frazier is scheduled to self-report to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Jan. 5.
Others sentenced for meth charges in South Dakota announced this week include:
Luis Padilla-Ambriz, a/k/a Jose Ramirez, 24, of Glendale, Arizona — sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100;
Kevin Lee Jenson, 32, of Carver, Minnesota — sentenced to 235 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100;
Heidi Ann Austin, 39, of Rice, Minnesota — sentenced to 188 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100;
Anthony Lovell Laws Jr., 39, of Buckeye, Arizona — sentenced to 46 months of federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100; and
Erin M. Hinkle, 35, of Huntington Beach, California — sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Parsons said these five individuals conspired with other to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, starting at an unknown date and continuing until February 2019.
In still another meth case, Parsons also announced a 12.5-year sentence for Keeler Stands, 24, of Rapid City. Parsons said from July to December 2019, Stands distributed the drug in South Dakota after quantities of it were transported to him from the state of Nevada.
