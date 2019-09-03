The Alpha Battery — 1-147th Field Artillery and the 147th Forward Support Company — are being deployed to Europe to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve/European Deterrence Initiative.
The total unit is made of 114 soldiers.
The Watertown-based Forward Support Company is a multi-functional logistics unit which provides supply and maintenance support.
The Aberdeen-based Alpha Battery is capable of providing artillery support to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force through the use of its training in its main armament of the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS.
The units will first report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete several weeks of theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas. The primary destinations for this mission are Poland and Germany but may also include Hungary, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Latvia and Estonia. The soldiers are anticipated to deactivate in mid-to-late June 2020.
The public activation ceremony for the National Guard units was held Sept. 1, in the Aberdeen High School gymnasium. Speakers at the ceremony included Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson and others.
In her speech Governor Noem said, “It’s because of you, your families and those who have gone before, that our country continues to be a shining beacon of freedom to the world. We are privileged to live in a nation where individuals continue to voluntarily place themselves in harm’s way in order to preserve the values that generations of Americans have held so dear … Thank you for answering the call to serve. Your state stands behind you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.