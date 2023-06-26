Graphic

Source: US Census • Graphic by Michael Klinski / SD News Watch

A trend of surging domestic migration to South Dakota that began during the COVID-19 pandemic could put the state’s total population above 1 million residents as early as 2030.

That growth pattern runs counter to other Midwestern states and highlights the fact that more people are moving to South Dakota than leaving, and that women in the Mount Rushmore State are giving birth at a greater rate than the national average.

