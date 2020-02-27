Vice President Mike Pence is ready to put order in the alphabet soup response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak for the nation, as South Dakota and Senator Mike Rounds prepare for the new virus potential of spreading.
South Dakota State health officials on Thursday, Feb. 27, outlined steps to prepare for community spread of COVID-19, as well as what South Dakotans can do now. To date, no one in South Dakota has tested positive for COVID-19, the S.D. Department of Health said in its press release.
“Since the start of this outbreak, South Dakota has taken steps to prepare for and carefully monitor for potential cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, in the release.
From Washington, Rounds has continued over the past week to monitor the current situation developing with the COVID-19 outbreak, he said. “I’ve attended three closed door briefings on the Coronavirus so far,” Rounds said.
As well as having flu-like symptoms, the contagious disease impacts the lungs and respiratory system with probably a little more pronouncement, Rounds said. They are more similar to what a patient would experience with pneumonia.
“We know the mortality rate for those who contract this virus is running about 2 percent,” Rounds said. “It has not reached a pandemic stage yet, although it could. What that means is that basically it isn’t on multiple continents, and at this stage it has not reached that depth yet.”
Individual precautions include those heard for every cold and flu season, and in some cases are just good hygiene and courtesy. Cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough; wash your hands; if you don’t feel well don’t go out where there are large groups of people in enclosed areas.
“Anybody who has health issues should really take extra precautions, as you are more likely to be at risk than the general population,” Rounds said.
There are promising drugs found in treating the symptoms, but it is still too early to tell. It is expected they will have a process in the next months for continuing the therapeutic approach for the infected, until a vaccine can be found, Rounds said.
“There are some new therapeutic drugs and vaccines that could be effective against the Coronavirus that they are working on now,” Rounds said. “They are not in place at this time. There’s still a lot of work to do yet. And we really have to separate out what they know about some of the more therapeutic drugs responding to the symptoms that may very well be months away. A vaccine could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months at best. We don’t have that identified yet.”
On the federal level, with Pence playing point man in what Rounds called an “incident command system,” Pence’s job will be the nation’s extra set of eyes, making sure everyone involved is communicating and reacting with equal efficiency. Agencies include DHS, CDC, and DOH. As well, there will be authorization through the appropriations process for additional funds to prepare for and fight the virus.
“I think that’s a good message,” Rounds said.
The information Rounds is hearing in Washington is, the problem with COVID-19 is its spreading so easily. The early stages and symptoms of this flu may not seem severe, and people may not realize they are ill, he said. Coupled with an incubation period requiring a 14 day quarantine, it could potentially be a flu that is around a while. It is too early to tell, and flu is notorious for overstaying its welcome.
In a discussion today there is an abundance of concern and caution, Rounds said. He feels there is more of a move for Congress to authorize more resources than what the administration has asked for. They plan to put guidelines for the resources and funds not needed or used by the different agencies to be returned to the Treasury.
“As this situation develops, we will continue to keep South Dakotans updated through our website and social media channels,” Malsam-Rysdon said in the release. “It’s important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health, as well as the CDC’s website.”
