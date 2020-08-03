This Profile in Soil Health follows the Mark and Elisa Misar Family, who raise shorthorn cattle and grow corn, soybeans, oats, and wheat near Scotland, S.D. They have worked to improve the soil in their diverse operation by using no-till practices, incorporating both full-season and post-harvest cover crops, and grazing livestock on crop land. These practices help them control runoff and erosion, survive extreme weather events, and improve the productivity of their farm.
“In addition to farming, I also work at Bon Homme High School. I am their agriculture instructor and FFA advisor. It’s a really neat opportunity to have that kind of a job because it really coincides with what I do on the farm, and it really gives me an opportunity to teach students about things I am passionate about in my life,” said Mark Misar.
Mark shares his operation’s soil health practices with his students so they can learn sustainable ways to improve profitability and soil health.
Teaching others soil health and benefits
“I’ve been farming full-time for about 10 years. I rent 650 acres. Approximately half of that is in pasture, hay meadow, and alfalfa. The remaining half is in cropland - corn, soybeans, oats and wheat are typically part of the cropland portion of the acreage
“Typically when we start our soils units, depending on the class, we start with an overview of soil characteristics, soil texture, organic matter, and how all of those different factors and components are going to affect the productivity of the soil.
“Then we cover that broad overview of those soil topics. We move into a soil erosion, and how we can degrade the soil with mono-cropping continuous residue room removal. You know, not having livestock on the landscape. And we tie all those topics in together. Then they can see how some of the management practices that we have in our operations can really impact long-term productivity of the soil.
“Some of the things that we’ll do is a slate test. It gives a very simple measure of the biological health of that soil. Then we do infiltration tests, and then the tabletop infiltration and runoff test as well. In a typical year, given the prices of corn and soybeans, I’ve been converting some of those acres - usually 25 to 30 acres - into a full season cover crop mix. That would be planted sometime in May. That full season mix allows me to graze it midsummer, and I can take the cows off of the pasture they’re allowed to graze that midsummer. They go back to the pasture while the full season regrows, and then they can come and re-graze that in the fall.
“It really just gives me more acres to graze and puts less stress on the pastures, which is important as well with cover crops going on the crop ground.
“My main goals are to build organic matter, have something on the soil surface so that ground is not bare, and then also help build structure, and reduce compaction. In addition, I also want to fix some nitrogen. “I want to provide some livestock feed as well, but those would be my main ones.
“It is really just to protect the land, build that organic matter, and improve the soil structure as well. We really do need to start focusing on soil health because, if we look at the long term productivity of the soil, if we start looking at some of the weather patterns that we’re starting to deal with, if our soil gets too degraded - the farmer is not going to be making any money.
“The main thing that I want my students to realize is that you don’t have to do it the way that Dad and Grandpa did it. Things have changed. There’s better equipment out there. You no-till a lot more crops you can rotate in. Hopefully they can see that some of what I’m doing is working.
“They don’t have to make changes this year or next year. But maybe they start farming in five years or so down the road. They realize what just isn’t quite working, maybe we should try some of what Mr. Misar talked about. Keeping your soil covered, soil armor, crop rotation, diversity, incorporating livestock back into the landscape.
“No-till is obviously the big one. Not tilling the land allows all the worms and microorganisms to work together and improve your soil health. Maybe we should give some of those practices a try, and see if that would help what we’re dealing with here on the farm.”
