SDPB Radio, TV and Digital will continue to provide live, anchored coverage and prime-time analysis of the House of Representatives’ public impeachment hearings.
The schedule began Tuesday with live coverage in the middle of the day, followed by a prime time repeat that evening. Scheduling continues on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT (live coverage) and a prime time repeat from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. CT. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the live coverage continues from 8 a.m. to noon CT with a prime time repeat from 6-10 p.m. CT.
Live coverage on SDPB2-World, SDPB Radio and SDPB.org/PBSNewsHour begins at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A repeat of the coverage will be broadcast on SDPB2-World each night at 6 p.m. CT. NPR will provide a special report recapping the hearings at 7 p.m. CT. (Schedule is subject to change.)
Listen online live at https://listen.sdpb.org/
“Covering impeachment hearings is how the PBS NewsHour got its start, with Robert MacNeil and Jim Lehrer during the Watergate hearings,” said Sara Just, executive producer and senior vice president of the PBS NewsHour. “It is as important now as it was then that we provide the audience with access to these historic developments and insight for understanding their significance.”
South Dakota Public Broadcasting is a statewide multi-platform network offering quality entertainment and lifelong learning via Television, Radio, Digital, and Education & Outreach. For information about SDPB and the Friends of SDPB, go to SDPB.org or call 800-456-0766.
