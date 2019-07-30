Nationally, more than 30 million Americans who have diabetes and another 84 million have prediabetes, South Dakota ranks #1 for highest rate increase in the country at 66 percent prevalence over a 10-year period.
We thought to pass along this data to bring awareness to your community. Our team of analysts looked at Centers for Disease Control (CDC) diabetes data to compare the prevalence of people with diabetes in each state to see which had the highest rate increases from 2007 to 2017. Also included is data on direct medical expenses to reflect the total cost of diabetes in each state.
The number of Americans with diabetes increased 29 percent from 2007 to 2017. Total direct medical costs for diabetes were $237 billion in 2017. South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska had the largest increases in people with diabetes from 2007 to 2017.
More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and another 84 million have prediabetes. Genetic predisposition, poor diet and lack of exercise are the leading causes of diabetes in America. Obesity is on the rise in America, which is leading the increase in Americans developing diabetes. The increase in the number of diabetics is taking a toll on medical costs.
The American Diabetes Association estimated the total direct medical costs of diabetes at $237 billion in 2017, a 26 percent increase from 2012. With rates of diabetes increasing 29 percent over the last 10 years, and medical costs increasing at a similar rate of 26 percent, insurance premiums for diabetics likely follow the same pace.
Insurance premiums can have a unique impact from state to state, given health insurance exchanges and Medicare and Medicaid. Growing health care costs ultimately lead to increases in health insurance premiums.
QuoteWizard analysts looked at Centers for Disease Control (CDC) diabetes data to compare the prevalence of people with diabetes in each state over a 10-year period, from 2007 to 2017, to see which states had the highest increases in diabetes. Analysts also included data on direct medical expenses by state to reflect the total cost of diabetes in each state.
South Dakota is ranked at the top of all other states, with a 66 percent increase from 6.7 percent of the population having diabetes in 2007 to 11.1 percent of South Dakotans having diabetes in 2017. The direct medical expenses in 2017 totaled half a billion dollars.
North Dakota, Colorado, Iowa and Nebraska all ranked in the top 10 for increases in diabetes. In 2017, they also ranked in the top 20 for lowest prevalence of diabetes. Across the board, there are states that have low rates of diabetes overall, but are suffering increases among residents. It’s the states with the highest increases that could see the biggest shock to health insurance premiums.
When states see an increase in residents with diabetes, it pushes up the costs of medical expenses. When medical expenses go up, so do insurance premiums. The states that are seeing the highest increases in diabetes could be the same states that see higher health care costs. Higher health care costs are likely putting the biggest strain on health insurance premiums in states where diabetes is on the rise.
Government-provided insurance such as Medicare, Medicaid and the military cover more than two-thirds of all diabetes-related health care costs, leaving private-sector insurance companies responsible for 31 percent of diabetes health care costs. It’s those with private health insurance plans that could see their premiums affected. People with diabetes already pay 2.3 times more for medical expenditures than those without diabetes. However, those without diabetes could experience increased health insurance premiums from the overall health care expenditures diabetes is costing insurance companies.
