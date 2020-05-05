South Dakota records three more COVID deaths; Testing on upswing

South Dakota recorded three more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Minnehaha County Tuesday morning, April 5, along with 53 new coronavirus cases across the state.
Hughes and Stanley County were spared additional cases as of Tuesday, according to Department of Health officials.
There were updates to the community impact map, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. Brookings County moved from substantial down to minimal to moderate. Both Clark and Marshall counties moved from minimal to moderate down to no community spread.
“The definition for that is that there are no active cases in the county for that county to be able to step down from substantial spread,” Clayton said last week.
For a county to make the final move from minimal to moderate spread, down to no spread, it must be free from new cases for 28 days, Clayton said.
The counties with new cases Tuesday included one in Davison, one in Meade, one in Lincoln, two in Pennington, three in Todd, six in Brown, 14 in Union and 25 in Minnehaha County.
“It should be noted that the increases in Union County are mostly due to testing events at the Tyson plant in Dakota City, Nebraska,” Clayton said.
Also, 25 is the lowest number for new cases in Minnehaha County for at least two weeks.
Testing, testing, testing
There was a mass testing event for Smithfield Foods employees and their immediate families in Sioux Falls this week. Day one was reported to have nearly 1,500 people come and get tested, Gov. Kristi Noem said in her daily news conference from the Governor’s Large Conference Room in the State Capitol in Pierre.
“It resulted in just shy of 1,500 tests being run,” Noem said.
The tests, conducted in Washington High School’s parking lot, were not only for employees, but their families and dependents as well, Noem said. People were tested while sitting in their cars.
They averaged three people per car, though some, she said, had six or even eight individuals in them with requests to be tested.
Each person took about two minutes per test, Noem said. She said approximately 10% of those tested showed symptoms of a COVID infection.
Also present for both Tuesday conferences was Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon. The results from the Sioux Falls drive-though event will take 48 hours before they are known, Malsam-Rysdon said in the teleconference.
In addition to testing for the virus, the state is also starting to ramp up antibody testing. Again, nothing is as easy as it sounds.
“We are getting results from antibody testing that is happening across the state,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We will not be releasing that data publicly until we’re sure that it complies with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance relative to the effectiveness of antibody testing, which includes more than one test per person. We will be releasing it once we are sure it is accurate.”
No, people do not need to get the test twice, the state said.
“The specifics around the antibody testing is that the single antibody test in one platform that’s available is information that can be used to help inform to recent exposure to COVID-19, but really to be a very effective (test) in terms of saying a person either has or does not have antibodies, a second platform, a separate system of antibody testing out there needs to be used,” Clayton said. “So, they do need to be done in tandem in order to even produce a single result for a patient.”
“Another way to say that is, a person needs two different types of antibody tests to have a valid result,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The state is on track to be able to handle the projected slow increase, with the continued vigilance of social distancing and hygiene to make loved ones happy everywhere. About the cleanliness, they miss their hugs, they said.
State officials currently project a total need of 2,200 hospital beds, less than half the original projection of 5,000, but Clayton emphasized this is still just an estimate. It projects the possibility could arise if all the counties in the state were to experience a steady increase in cases over time and all at the same time.
State leaders continue sticking to their guns about the projection of between 30-70% of the population becoming infected.
With only just over 2,700 confirmed positive cases and a population of more than 850,000 people, there is unfortunately room to grow.
“The number of current hospitalizations of 75, is something that we do anticipate will continue to increase as individuals are more active, they have more social contact, or work contacts within the community, and that is a product of us seeing additional cases and having additional hospitalizations,” Clayton said.
It does not matter where cases occur, as they will all be traced the same for all close contacts at home and work and in the community by the contact tracers, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day at noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
