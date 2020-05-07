South Dakota recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 in Minnehaha County, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll to 31. Also, there were more than twice the number of positive test results from the past few days and Hughes County added another positive case, officials announced during the daily news briefing from the Department of Health, Thursday, May 7 in Pierre.
There were 126 new cases of COVID-19, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said. The increase in cases is to be expected, officials have said.
The positive case numbers are going to go up, Gov. Kristi Noem reminded folks in her daily news conference.
“We tested another 600 people yesterday,” Noem said on Thursday. “Combine that with the other tests that have been completed, we’re up to about 3,200 samples that have been taken over the last three days.”
No alarm there, as more testing will lead to more results, both positive and negative.
“And they have,” Noem said. “We expected that.”
It is true. They did.
“We do expect to see more positives when we do more testing,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s been the history of how this has worked. It is what we would expect when we see a lot of testing performed."
The increase in numbers is from the mass testing event in Sioux Falls for Smithfield Foods employees, along with their families and dependents.
The Smithfield cluster numbers topped out at 853 employees and 245 close contacts of those employees to test positive for COVID-19, the state reported.
Now, the only positive results coming from the original Smithfield cluster are how many folks have recovered.
There have been 803 of the 853 employees to have recovered, along with 225 of the 245 close contacts.
With the big picture number across the state though, there were different groups being tested. Therefore, state official will not distinguish between the mass testing and regular testing, they said.
“We are not differentiating between the mass testing event from those that are tested as part of the normal testing collection that has been occurring in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties,” Clayton said.
Malsam-Rysdon followed up later on the separation of testing information.
“The way we get the results of positive PCR tests is electronic and so there is not a way to distinguish tests that come from the same reporting laboratory on the basis of a mass testing event versus at a clinic type level,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
As antibody testing ramps up in both the news cycle and hospitals, questions about another type of testing to help with combating SARS-COV-2 arise.
“The quality of the antibody test is still something that is being evaluated,” Clayton said.
When results are found, they can be recorded as well as reported back to the state.
There is an electronic system in place online for labs and hospitals to report their findings from both positive and negative results from antibody testing directly to the state health lab, Clayton said. Officials are actively asking all entities to report their results, he said.
At this point, the utility of the test has not been something state leaders believe they need to release the data to the public on the results of those tests, they said.
The counties, along with the one in Hughes, with new cases included one in Lincoln, two in Union, four in Moody, 17 in Brown and 101 in Minnehaha, Clayton said.
The counties with deaths to occur have been one in Jerauld, one in McCook, one in Pennington, two in Beadle and 26 in Minnehaha County.
The age range of deaths has included one in the 40-49 age group, four in the 50-59, five in the 60-69, four in the 70-79 and 17 people in the age group 80 and over, the state reported.
There were no new updates to the community map Thursday, Clayton said.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
