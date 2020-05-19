South Dakota recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 and 58 new cases in the daily Department of Health teleconference, Tuesday, May 19 in Pierre.
One death was of a Minnehaha County resident and the other a Pennington County resident, state head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Stanley and Hughes counties still have two and four active cases, respectively.
The other new cases included one in each Charles Mix, Fall River and Roberts counties. There were two in Buffalo, Lyman, Marshal and Turner counties. Furthermore, there were four in Lincoln, five in Brown, six in Beadle, 15 in Minnehaha and 16 in Pennington counties.
Beadle County has been elevated to substantial spread on the community impact map, Clayton said.
The deaths have occurred with one each in McCook and Jerauld counties. There have been two in Beadle and Pennington counties, with the remaining 40 of the 46 deaths from Minnehaha County residents, officials reported.
The two publicly disclosed outbreaks the health department is tracking, Smithfield Foods and DemKota Beef, are beyond their halfway points toward recovery, according to officials.
In the Smithfield cluster, there were 853 employees and 245 of their close contacts to become infected with SARS-COV-2, state officials reported. Of those, 836 and 245, respectively, have recovered.
At DemKota, 124 positive cases from employees have been recorded, while 80 of those have recovered, state officials said.
Overall, there were 606 negative tests recorded on Tuesday’s update with a running total of 4,085 total positive cases with 1,125 still active and 2,914 recovered, Clayton said.
There have been 25,624 negative test results to date, he said.
The mass testing event, announced last week, is rolling out this week. It is designed to test everyone at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state.
The logistics of the event, testing and the choosing of labs, will be done by most nursing homes without direct oversight by state officials, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
The nursing homes have nurses, able to collect the specimens from their patients, she said. The state is providing all the supplies to get the job done, money, personal protective equipment and testing equipment.
If a facility has not made arrangements with a lab, the state has an out-of-state commercial lab ready to take their test specimens, if needed, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Once all of the tests have been performed and the results returned, state officials will begin the process, where needed, to contact trace any positive cases, she said.
With other reports of outbreaks at businesses, the state has repeatedly stuck to their guns on not releasing data, unless it is within the public’s interest during the pandemic.
Officials will neither confirm nor deny there are cases, but will acknowledge speaking to businesses.
Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton maintain that just because a business has cases inside its walls is not enough reason for the public to know, especially when it is contained between the employees of the business and there is no chance of outside exposure to the public.
When contact tracing fails to locate people, that is the point at which state officials step in and release notices for the public to be aware, they have continually said.
As well, Clayton has repeatedly said to be aware of the county lived in and if the area is reflected on the community impact map, to then take correct precautions in the area when out in public.
“Individuals need to make sure they are taking appropriate precautions as they’re doing that and getting out a little bit more,” Clayton said previously. "That does include making sure they are washing their hands frequently. Use of a cloth face mask is something that is encouraged as well.”
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
