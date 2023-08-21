South Dakota rejects federal food funding despite 25,000 children going hungry

Rapid City middle school teacher Bill Egan examines his supply of snacks and Lunchables that he gives to students who cannot afford to eat at school or who need a snack for any reason.

At a time when an estimated 25,000 South Dakota children struggle with hunger, the state decided against applying for a federal program that would have provided $7.5 million to feed low-income kids this summer.

The federal funding was available through a program called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). It would have helped an estimated 63,000 South Dakota children receive healthy food during summer 2023.

